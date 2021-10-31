News

Rambo III, when Sylvester Stallone was nearly beheaded by a helicopter

Zach Shipman
John Rambo he is not one who holds back in the face of risk: in the course of the many films in the saga we have seen the Vietnam veteran played by Sylvester Stallone face more than one dangerous situation, but it must be said that, during the filming of the third film of the series, it was Sly himself who was not outdone!

On the set of Rambo III in fact there were some helicopters, to which the Rocky star evidently used to approach while maintaining a level of prudence, so to speak, not exactly excessive: but we know how unhealthy it can be the close encounter between a man’s head and a propeller in motion!

The good Sylvester learned it the hard way, who during the filming of the third film about his iconic character literally went very close to making decapitate from the propeller of a helicopter: a fear that fortunately remained such, from the moment in which ours was only lightly touched by the shovel that threatened to take away our beloved Sly.

A story that Stallone himself, however, took with his usual irony: “At least I would have saved a fortune in haircuts“was his comment. All is well that ends well, in short! Apart from accidents, however, to find out more here is our in-depth analysis on Rambo’s films.

