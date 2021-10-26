Rambo: New Blood, in the canceled TV series John Rambo would have passed the baton to his son

Rambo creator David Morrell had agreed to write the story for a TV series in which John Rambo would pass the baton to his son, but the project was canceled.

Sylvester Stallone had agreed to be involved in Rambo: New Blood as an executive producer, but it wasn’t clear how much he wanted to be part of the serial project that deepened the relationship between father and son. Rambo’s author himself, writer David Morrell, had begun work on developing the show which was later canceled in 2018. The reason? As Morrell himself admitted, it looks like he managed to get the idea off the ground, not even Rambo’s creator.

“Rambo would have been in his seventies, as is Sylvester”Morrell explained in an interview with Digital Spy. “It’s hard to have a TV series with a man of that age as the protagonist. At the moment that’s not what people are watching. So the show would have focused on Rambo’s son. And this son had fought in one of the Gulf Wars and now he was coming back from the war the way John Rambo came back from Vietnam. “

David Morrell continued, “The focus of the series was that Rambo was so traumatized by the war that he was unable to have a meaningful relationship with a woman, let alone have a child. But we’ll forget all of that. Basically, Rambo’s son would be a soldier like the father who has a hard time adjusting to civilian life. What would he have done? Would it have been a version of The Equalizer? I couldn’t figure it out. So, as far as I know, the project never went anywhere. “.

Although the series died in the bud, Rambo had its own spot on TV in the 1980s in the form of an animated series called Rambo: The Force of Freedom, which aired for 65 episodes. David Morrell doesn’t seem particularly happy with the existence of this show so much to comment: “Sometimes I joke that I’m Rambo’s dad, and the character has grown up and done things that I have nothing to do with. But at least the cartoon series isn’t evil. It wasn’t evil. Not that I’m suggesting that movies are, but there are franchises that aren’t really what you want to be associated with. So on balance … I thought it was nice. Let’s say cartoons are nice. “

