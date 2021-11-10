Rambo: plot, cast and sequel to the film with Sylvester Stallone

Born as a film to denounce once more the horrors of the Vietnam war, Rambo it quickly became a great classic, as well as one of the most popular films of its year. It is also the film that, together with Rocky, helped launch the actor’s career Sylvester Stallone. Today included among the greatest characters in the history of cinema, the combative veteran has seen himself become the protagonist of an entire saga, now composed of 5 films made between 1982 and 2019. The first of these, directed by Ted Kotcheff, is still today a concentrate of pure action, violence and profound reflections on the dramatic conflict.

The story of the character, however, does not originate in the cinema, but has its origins in the 1973 novel First blood, of the writer David Morrell. When the rights were acquired, it quickly became clear to the producers that Stallone, who had become a celebrity after the success of Rocky. He was also allowed to collaborate on the script, and during its writing a series of changes were made to make the film less violent than the literary text. If in the book the character directly kills many of his pursuers, this is not the case in the film.

This made it possible to make the character not an executioner but a victim of events, thus emphasizing even more the demons that the veterans of Vietnam have to face. Even today, it is listed as one of the best and most important films ever on the subject. Before embarking on a vision of the film, however, it will certainly be useful to deepen some of the main curiosities relating to this. Continuing the reading here, it will be possible to find further details relating to the plot, to the cast of actors and his sequel. Finally, the main ones will also be listed streaming platforms containing the film in their catalog.

Rambo: the plot of the film

The protagonist is the veteran of the Vietnam war John Rambo. Seven years after his leave, he arrives in a small town to visit an old fellow soldier. Here he discovers with deep sadness that his friend died of cancer due to exposure to a herbicide during the war. Finding himself more and more alone, Rambo then begins a harmless wandering in the small town. However, his presence is not well regarded by the violent and arrogant sheriff Will Teasle, which ends up arresting him. Taken to the police station, Rambo suffers the harassment and abuse of the officers. However, this violence awakens in him the memory of the torture he suffered as a prisoner of war.

Attacked by such memories, Rambo begins to rebel against the brutality of the police, demonstrating immense strength and a great ability to respond to attacks. In short, he manages to escape from the station, then heading into the woods. The sheriff, however, does not intend to leave him on the loose, and thus unleashes the entire police force at his disposal. Meanwhile, Teasle discovers the man’s true identity and what he is capable of. If what is said about Rambo is true, no one has any chance against him in a territory as familiar to him as that of the woods. But the sheriff doesn’t seem willing to give up. However, his arrogance will be his undoing, as no one is truly equipped to hunt down the lethal Rambo.

Rambo: the cast of the film

Even if today it is unthinkable to imagine the character with a face other than Stallone’s, in addition to him, in case of his refusal, other interpreters were also taken into consideration. These include Clint Eastwood, Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Paul Newman And Michael Douglas. Italian too Terence Hill he was among the possible candidates, but he said he was not interested not appreciating the violence of the film. Eventually Stallone accepted the role, which helped make him even more popular. The actor, however, was notoriously unhappy with the film’s first cut, to the point that he tried to buy it to destroy it. When he then opted for a new editing, he said he was satisfied with the result.

The actors were considered for the role of Sheriff Teasle Gene Hackman And Robert Duvall, but they both refused. It was then to get the role Brian Dennehy, who was also available to perform many of his stunts, such as some falls he is seen to do throughout the film. For the role of Colonel Trautman the first actors considered were Lee Marvin, Kirk Douglas And Rock Hudson, but he finally got the part Richard Crenna, which he obtained thanks to this great notoriety and which he then resumed in Rambo II And Rambo III. The cast is completed by the actors Bill McKinney as Dave Kern e Michael Talbott in those of Agent Balford.

Rambo: the sequels, the trailer and where to see the film in streaming and on TV

As the film established itself as a huge success with critics and audiences, with a global gross of approximately 125 million dollars, the production studio decided to create a trilogy, consisting of Rambo 2 – Revenge (1985) and Rambo III (1988). Twenty years after this last chapter, the character was finally brought back to the big screen for a fourth chapter, entitled John Rambo (2008). But the saga didn’t end there, and in 2019 it was indeed released Rambo: Last Blood, which apparently could be the final chapter of the series.

It is possible to enjoy the film thanks to its presence on some of the most popular streaming platforms on the net today. Rambo it is in fact available in the catalogs of Rakuten TV, Chili, Apple iTunes, Netflix and Tim Vision. To see it, once you have chosen the reference platform, just rent the single film or sign up for a general subscription. In this way you will be able to watch it in total comfort and at the best of video quality. It is good to note that in case of rental you will have only a given time limit within which to look at the title. The film is also present in the television schedule of Friday 17 September at 21:20 On the canal Italy 1.

