RAMBO / Su Italia 1 Stallone’s film, a success for critics and audiences

Rambo it achieved great success with the public and very positive reviews. Two sequels to the film were made in 1985 and 1988. Once the trilogy was completed, no other films starring John Rambo were planned and Stallone himself said he was skeptical about the possibility of continuing to play the character. Only after twenty years did the franchise come back to life with a film, simply titled Rambo. In Italy, to avoid confusion with the first film of the saga, the film was distributed under the title John Rambo. The saga ended in 2019 with Rambo – Last blood. The latter did not get good feedback from the public and received very negative reviews, proving to be a flop. Given that Stallone, now no longer very young, had already declared himself critical of the possibility of playing the veteran again, this will probably be the last film dedicated to John Rambo. Rambo will be broadcast by Italia 1 in the early evening of September 17th, at 9.30pm.

Rambo, film directed by Ted Kotcheff

Rambo airs on Italy 1 in the early evening today, Friday 17 September, at 9.30 pm. We will see a 1982 action film, directed by Ted Kotcheff (Change Husband, Weekend with the Dead, Brothers in the Night) and starring Sylvester Stallone (Rocky saga, The mercenaries – The expendables, Creed – Born to fight), Richard Crenna (Hot thrill, The eyes of the night, Those of the San Pablo), Brian Dennehy (Cocoon – The energy of the Universe, Tommy Boy , Silverado) and David Caruso (Jade, The Kiss of Death, the TV series CSI – Miami).

The film is based on the novel First Blood, written in 1972 by David Morrell. In the original language the title of the film is First blood, the same as the novel, while in the Italian translation and in other languages ​​it has been changed to Rambo, the name of the protagonist. This has created several localization problems with the sequel titles.

Rambo, the plot of the film

John Rambo (Sylvester Stallone) is a Vietnam veteran, former member of an elite force and decorated with the Medal of Honor. 1982: Rambo decides to visit a former comrade in the town of Hope, in the state of Washington, but discovers that his former partner died of a tumor, probably contracted due to the chemical weapons used in Vietnam. Rambo then realizes that he is the last survivor of his unit. Still shaken by this revelation, he enters the town of Hope to have lunch. Here, however, he is intercepted by Sheriff Teasle (Brian Dennehy). Rambo has long hair, scruffy clothing and an unsociable demeanor and is therefore mistaken for a tramp.

Teasle picks up the ex-soldier and takes him to the edge of the city, without wanting to hear his version of events. Rambo, aware that he has suffered an injustice, decides to return to the city, but Teasle arrests him for wandering. Once in the local prison, Rambo refuses to cooperate with the agents and is beaten up. The beatings trigger some memories in him of the torture he suffered in Vietnam. He then rebels in anger and escapes from prison after beating up Teasle and his men and stealing a motorcycle. He sets off on a massive manhunt, which also involves the National Guard. Rambo, however, is a highly trained and hardened soldier from years of guerrilla warfare in the jungle and will not be easily captured.

