Rambo, Sylvester Stallone’s diet and workouts: unbelievable

Sylvester Stallone was the protagonist of hard workouts to be in shape for Rambo: here is the schedule of each session

Sylvester Stallone he was still starring to play Rambo, but to do all this he had to follow training sessions and a very precise diet. So he was followed by the former bodybuilder Franco Columbu, which set everything up to double sessions 6 days a week with a lot of cardio activity. The goal was to lower the percentage of fat mass to have a very defined body. In the latest John saga Rambo he underwent the same program trying to be in excellent shape on the set. Here is his plan: Monday – Wednesday – Friday

Just got up in the morning

Cardio

Late morning

bibs

dorsal

abdominal muscles

afternoon

Shoulders

Biceps

Triceps

abdominal muscles

Cardio post sitting weights

Tuesday Thursday Saturday

Just got up in the morning

Cardio

Late morning

calves

Legs

Afternoon

Posterior deltoids

Trapezes

Abdominal muscles

Cardio post weights

Exercises: 3-4 per muscle group

Basic exercises: 2

Complementary exercises 1 or 2

Series used for exercise: 3-4

Repetition range: 8-12

Stops between the series: Low under one minute

Sylvester Stallone, all the curiosities about training

The intensity can be obtained in various ways, starting from the heavy weight, from the high intensity techniques, but also with regard to very short recoveries. At the age of 60, using submaximals is not a very recommended dynamic due to possible injuries to tendons and joints. Cardio was scheduled for each morning for six days a week, on an empty stomach, upon waking, for 30 minutes. The other daily cardio session lasted less, from 15 to 20 minutes and was performed after the afternoon weight training. Finally, he took it as supplements BCAA branched chain amino acids, protein powder, glutamine and thermogenic.