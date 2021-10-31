Rambo, Sylvester Stallone’s diet and workouts: unbelievable
Sylvester Stallone was the protagonist of hard workouts to be in shape for Rambo: here is the schedule of each session
Sylvester Stallone he was still starring to play Rambo, but to do all this he had to follow training sessions and a very precise diet. So he was followed by the former bodybuilder Franco Columbu, which set everything up to double sessions 6 days a week with a lot of cardio activity. The goal was to lower the percentage of fat mass to have a very defined body. In the latest John saga Rambo he underwent the same program trying to be in excellent shape on the set. Here is his plan: Monday – Wednesday – Friday
Just got up in the morning
Cardio
Late morning
bibs
dorsal
abdominal muscles
afternoon
Shoulders
Biceps
Triceps
abdominal muscles
Cardio post sitting weights
Tuesday Thursday Saturday
Just got up in the morning
Cardio
Late morning
calves
Legs
Afternoon
Posterior deltoids
Trapezes
Abdominal muscles
Cardio post weights
Exercises: 3-4 per muscle group
Basic exercises: 2
Complementary exercises 1 or 2
Series used for exercise: 3-4
Repetition range: 8-12
Stops between the series: Low under one minute
Sylvester Stallone, all the curiosities about training
The intensity can be obtained in various ways, starting from the heavy weight, from the high intensity techniques, but also with regard to very short recoveries. At the age of 60, using submaximals is not a very recommended dynamic due to possible injuries to tendons and joints. Cardio was scheduled for each morning for six days a week, on an empty stomach, upon waking, for 30 minutes. The other daily cardio session lasted less, from 15 to 20 minutes and was performed after the afternoon weight training. Finally, he took it as supplements BCAA branched chain amino acids, protein powder, glutamine and thermogenic.