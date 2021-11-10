Rambo, the war hero and the apples that inspired the character of Stallone

Rambo, which will air tonight at 21.23 on Italia 1, is the film by Ted Kotcheff that brought one of the most iconic characters of Sylvester Stallone’s career to the screen. Based on the novel by David Morrell, Rambo – like Rocky – became a true cult of action cinema and helped make Stallone a Hollywood star.

Rambo, the plot

John Rambo (Sylvester Stallone) is a Vietnam War veteran whose placid life is turned upside down when, seven years after the conflict, he discovers that an old friend and fellow soldier of his has died from a herbicide used during the war effort. Shocked by the news, John begins to wander aimlessly, too absorbed in his thoughts to realize that in his footsteps there is the cruel sheriff Will Teasle (Brian Dennehy), who ends up arresting him for the crime of wandering. It is the beginning of a real chain reaction: at the police station the man is in fact beaten up with such ferocity that he is forced to relive the horrors suffered in Vietnam. After getting the better of his attackers, Rambo manages to escape into the woods, where he is chased by Teasle and the others who accuse him of murder. It will be the beginning of a fight with no holds barred.

How Sylvester Stallone’s most famous character was born

Released in the hall thirty-nine years ago, Rambo represents one of those films capable of transcending the limits of time and turning into a classic in the history of cinema, with a success that has never really run out. A success that, for sure, he did not expect David Morrell, the author of the original novel First blood from which the film is based. Especially if you take into account that the name of the protagonist was born from an apple. In the novel, Sylvester Stallone’s on-screen character does not have a first name. While in the film the viewer deals with the soldier John Rambo, in the novel the man is identified only with Rambo. The birth of this name comes, as reported by NerdBurger.com, From one apple varieties created by a Swedish farmer named Peter Gunnarsson Rambo, who brought the seeds of those apples with him when he emigrated to the United States. While Morrell was struggling with the very first draft of the novel and was looking for inspiration for the name to give to his anti-hero with post-traumatic stress, his wife showed up at home with the Rambo apples and this made the writer find the name he was looking for.