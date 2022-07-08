Ramesh Balwani, ex-boyfriend of Elizabeth Holmes, was convicted of Theranos fraud

Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani (REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small)

A jury on Thursday convicted former Theranos executive Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani of collaborating with disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmesin a massive fraud that involved the blood-testing company that once took Silicon Valley by storm.

The 12 jurors found Balwani guilty of all 12 felony counts of defrauding both Theranos investors and patients who relied on unreliable blood tests that could have endangered their health.

Balwani sat impassively as the verdicts were read, blinking frequently.

The result puts Balwani and Holmes in similar situations. Holmes was convicted of four counts of investor fraud and conspiracy earlier this year. During that trial, Holmes tearfully accused Balwani of sexually abusing her while they were lovers. An attorney for Balwani has vehemently denied those charges.

Holmes is scheduled to be sentenced at the end of September. Balwani’s sentencing date is expected to be set in the coming days.

Both Holmes, 38, and Balwani, 57, face up to 20 years in prison.

Dual Convictions Represent a Resounding Victory for Federal Prosecutorswho used the Theranos case as a rare opportunity to holding ambitious entrepreneurs accountable for engaging in technological hyperbole while seeking fame and fortune. In the process, they expected discourage the practice of making bold, unproven promises about fledgling products, a startup strategy known as “fake it until you make it.”

After the verdicts were read and the jury was dismissed, Balwani approached his two brothers who were sitting behind him for what appeared to be a solemn discussion. The three of them sat in silence, heads bowed.

After the verdict, Judge Edward Davila raised Balwani’s bail from $500,000 to $750,000 and set his sentence for November 15. Holmes, who is currently free on $500,000 bail, has a sentencing date of Sept. 26.

Although Holmes insinuated during her trial that Balwani manipulated her into making poor decisions, Balwani’s attorneys explicitly sought to place all the blame for any misconduct squarely on Holmes.

As part of Balwani’s defense, lawyers pointed out that Holmes was not only the CEO, but also a Silicon Valley star who persuaded investors to invest nearly $1 billion in Theranos.. Holmes boasted that his company had found a way to screen for hundreds of potential diseases with a device called Edison that could test just a few drops of blood drawn from a finger prick. Such technology could potentially revolutionize medical care.

Elizabeth Holmes (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

But it turned out that the Edison never worked properly and provided faulty test results that Theranos conducted as part of a deal to set up mini-labs in Walgreen’s pharmacies. Flaws in Theranos’ vaunted technology led Holmes and Balwani to switch their tests to conventional machines made by other vendors and while drawing vials of blood from patients’ veins, a far cry from Holmes’s promises.

After committing about $15 million of his own money to bolster Theranos and then becoming the company’s COO in 2010, Balwani eventually oversaw the blood-testing lab that was turning in inaccurate results and oversaw the Walgreen deal. .

Unlike Holmes, who spent seven days on the witness stand during his trial, Balwani did not testify in his own defense.

Balwani’s defense mirrored Holmes’s in one key respect: both described the couple as hard workers who believed so deeply in Theranos technology that they never sold their respective stakes in the Palo Alto, California company. At one point in 2014, Holmes’s fortune was estimated at $4.5 billion, while Balwani’s Theranos holdings were valued at $500 million.

But it all started to unravel in late 2015 after a series of explosive articles in The Wall Street Journal exposed rampant problems with Theranos technology. By May 2016, Holmes had dropped Balwani as his business and romantic partner. Holmes is now the mother of a young son fathered by her current partner, Billy Evans, who was by her side for most of her trial.

(With information from AP)

