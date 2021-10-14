Rami Malek and Zoe Saldana in the new David O. Russell film with Christian Bale

The cast of the new film, currently without an official title, of David O. Russell, who will be back behind the camera five years after his latest effort. In fact, the cast also arrived Rami Malek And Zoe Saldana, who thus join Christian Bale and Margot Robbie.

The cast also includes John David Washington, or the protagonist of films such as BlackKklansman and of the last Tenet by Christopher Nolan, who we will soon see again in the Netflix film Malcolm & Marie alongside Zendaya. In the last few hours the first images from the set that portray Bale and Saldana wearing their stage clothes.

Still untitled, the project is based on an original idea by the director and will go into production this January in Los Angeles. The creative team will also be able to count on the talent of Emmanuel “Chivo” Lubeski, director of photography awarded three times (in a row) with the Academy Award for his work in Gravity, Birdman And Revenant – Revenant. The film, whose plot details are still kept under wraps, it will be released in theaters by 20th Century Studios.

For Christian Bale and David O. Russell it is a return to collaboration, the two had previously worked on the film American Hustle, where the actor had put on several pounds for the role in one of his famous physical transformations. Bale will then also be engaged in the production of Thor: Love and Thunder, fourth chapter of the franchise dedicated to the god of thunder and debut for the actor at Marvel Studios after having covered the role of Batman at Warner for three films.

Below you can view Bale and Saldana on the film set untitled by Russell.