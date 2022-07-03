Ramiro Gonzales asks to delay his death sentence to donate a kidney in Texas | Univision 45 Houston KXLN
Houston Texas. – Ramiro Gonzales requested the governor of Texas that his execution be delayed to try to donate a kidney.
The inmate sent a letter to the Governor Greg Abbott where he asks that the execution be delayed for another 30 days, to be considered as a living donor to someone who needs a kidney transplant.
In addition, his attorneys petitioned the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles 180 days late to be able to donate the kidney.
“I have no doubt that Ramiro’s desire to be an altruistic kidney donor is not motivated by a last minute attempt to stop or delay his execution,” he wrote in the letter. Michael Zoosman, a Jewish priest who has been in constant contact with Gonzales, according to the news agency AP.
Doctors at the University of Galveston in Texas found that Gonzales is an “excellent candidate”, their lawyers said.
If successful in delaying his execution and being chosen as a living donor, the inmate will have the opportunity to help a patient who has difficulties with his kidneys.
“Pretty much all that remains is the surgery to remove Ramiro’s kidney. UTMB has confirmed that the procedure could be completed in a month”attorneys for Gonzales wrote to Abbott.
It is legal for an inmate to want to donate organs in Texas
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice allows inmates to donate their organs or tissues.
Department spokeswoman Amanda Hernandez said It’s not the first time Gonzales has applied to be a living donor. At the beginning of the year the request was rejected. The inmate’s lawyers say it was due to the execution date.
On July 11, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles will vote on the petition that Gonzales is making.
Ramiro Gonzales is sentenced to death for murdering Bridget Townsend, age 18, in 2001. Her remains were found nearly two years after she was reported missing.
The inmate is expected to receive the lethal injection on July 13 although it remains to be seen if it is delayed or not.