Rammstein at Parc Jean-Drapeau | The perfect opportunity to bring out the fiery metaphors – Sors-tu.ca – Le Webzine des Sorteux

When you’ve been editor-in-chief of a cultural medium for a few years, you’ve seen crutch expressions related to fire. It’s cliché, overused, often lazy. But when it comes to German pyromaniac metal band Rammstein, which is launching its famous North American stadium tour with a show at Parc Jean-Drapeau, we can spoil ourselves!

A “band of fire” which “burns the boards” to “ignite the crowd”.

It has been written many times, wrongly and through.

The most common is an artist “literally on fire”.

I have always made it a point to remind employees of Are you going out?that the word “literally” must be taken in the sense… literal. “In principle, a singer or singer is never literally on fire,” I insisted on repeating, adding, “…unless it’s Rammstein. »

This exception goes back a long way: I attended my first show of the German metal band in 1999, at the Métropolis. At the time, Rammstein was already adept at pyrotechnics, flamethrowers and fireballs. Even at one point in the show, the singer—or more likely a stunt double/stage double impersonating the singer—was “a victim of a pyrotechnic accident” and literally burst into flames. The show stopped, technicians put out the fire on the poor man’s back with extinguishers, in a moment when we tried to make the crowd believe that it was really a terrible accident. And of course, singer Till Lindemann came out of it stronger than ever, and the show continued.

There, we could really write that “the singer is literally on fire”!

So imagine twenty-three years later, when Rammstein has the means for his ambitions because he can make packed stadium tours, attract nearly 43,000 people to Parc Jean-Drapeau — that’s more than each of the evenings of Osheaga to give an order of magnitude — on a Sunday evening of threatening weather, and spend lavishly to create a gigantic custom-made stage — 200 feet wide, 100 feet deep, 120 feet high — with cannons fire and large pyrotechnic towers.

It is excess incarnate.

And not just when it comes to fire.

In terms of decibels too.

The sound, we are told, comes from 170 LA12X amplifiers, with outputs of 12,000 watts, for a total of 2,040,000 watts of power. Does it ring a bell ? Concretely, this means that the people of Saint-Lambert were not the only ones to be able to complain about the noise on Sunday evening: witnesses confirmed to us that they had recognized Rammstein’s songs as far away as Longueuil and the Plateau Mont-Royal!

All this in the service of songs of course heavydrawn from almost all the albums in their repertoire, from the first Herzeleid in 1995 (Heirate mich and Rammstein), up to the very new Zeit (the title song, Zick Zack or Goodbye at the very end of the show) published last April.

In fact, we say “songs heavy”, but for those who don’t know, Rammstein’s lyrics are actually rather…sweet at times.

A few small translations to blur your perception of the band’s songs:

Mein Herz brennt = my heart is burning

Heirate mich = marry me

Du riechst so gut = you smell very good

radio = radio

Pussy = little kitten

Du hast mich gefragt und ich hab nichts gesagt = you asked me and I did not answer

The latter is no doubt a reference to those who did not bring earplugs on Sunday evening.

However, it started rather quietly, with Army of Tristen and Zick Zackwithout too many backfires, but we paid nothing to wait.

Of the Links and Sehnsuchtit warmed up (well, another allusion to the fire!) never to go down again.

Some preposterous stagings left us speechless, like this gigantic carriage brought on stage during Mein Herz brennt, which apparently contained a mutant baby, which was obviously going to catch on fire, followed by a rain of black confetti all over Parc Jean-Drapeau. Spectacular, of course… But WTF!

We don’t quite understand why, either, the keyboardist was playing on a treadmill throughout the show.

Finally, we do a lot of jokes, but it’s still refreshing to see such large-scale productions for something other than pop radio stars. A metal band attacking its keyboardist with a turbo-flamethrower while he hides in a big giant BBQ, it’s the absurd metal equivalent of a Katy Perry show. And you have to appreciate the simple fact that it exists. And never stop marveling at the flamethrower backpack Lindemann wears during Rammstein.

Small interesting touch also during the interpretation ofEngel : the group sang it on the platform erected in the middle of the crowd, where the Duo Játékok – two French pianists who took over songs by Rammstein as a piano duet – had played two hours earlier, in the first part. Because yes, there is a duo of French pianists who cover songs by Rammstein on the piano. And they are the first part of Rammstein.

The final was then absolutely overturned with Pussy and the famous phallic cannon that shoots out a bewildering amount of white foam and confetti, Rammstein and all the flamethrower apparatus on the necks of the guitars and in the back of the singer, as well as the aptly named Goodbye at the very end.

Rammstein may not be reinventing itself, but the group has been able to push its artistic direction to the maximum, and the result is a big spectacular show, ultra-entertaining and cathartic at will. All this, held in the hands of masters by very competent musicians, who play the game at full throttle, without neglecting the quality of their interpretation.

We can say it: they are literally on fire!

Song grid

1. Army of Tristen

2. Zick Zack

3.Links

4. Sehnsucht

5. Zeig Dich

6. Mein Herz brennt

7. Puppy

8. Heirate mich

9. Zeit

10.DJ Set

11. Germany

12.Radio

13. Mein Teil

14. Du Hast

15. Ring

16. Engel

17. Auslander

18. Du riechst so gut

19. Pussy

20. Rammstein

21. Ich Will

22. Farewell

