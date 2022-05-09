Rammstein, Billie Eilish, the Stones… summer in twelve eventful concerts

In addition to the festivals, dozens of major artists will liven up the stadiums and halls during the summer. Small non-exhaustive review of the big names announced.

Tool

It’s a monster, one of the best concerts given during the last edition of Rock Werchter. Three years after its release, the industrial metal quartet from Los Angeles can finally defend the excellent Fear Innoculum in front of a full house. It will be at the Sportpaleis this Friday May 13. Rare opportunity, given the low productivity of the group, to surrender to their dark, intense and visually overpowering universe.

Eric Clapton

Ten years, a whole decade that Eric Clapton no longer performed in Belgium. Too much for the fans, and for Eric himself, weakened by chronic pain and a neurological disease that has affected his hands for several years. In full Covid “Slow Hand” also had a bad experience of the double dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine which was injected into it. Enough to totally antivax one of the most outstanding guitarists of his generation, who will indeed perform on the Sportpaleis stage on Sunday June 12.

Alicia Keys

For the first time in seven years, Alicia Keys resumes a major world tour on the occasion of the release of her eighth album, keysreleased at the end of 2021. The great voice of R&B will also take the opportunity to highlight his previous album, Alicia, released a year earlier. The New Yorker will be in Antwerp on Wednesday June 15 to revisit his classics (“No One”, “Girl Is On Fire”) and plunge the public back into his jazz and blues roots.

Olivia Rodrigo

His first song had the effect of an explosion in the musical world. “Drivers License” exploded all listening records and monopolized the American charts for long weeks. The 19-year-old Californian has established herself as the new pop sensation at lightning speed with her album, sour, acclaimed by both critics and the public. We must therefore not miss his first date in Belgium, the June 19at Forest National.

Billie Eilish

At just 20 years old, Billie Eilish continues to conquer the world. Since the release of the excellent When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (2019), the American has become the voice of an entire generation. A status that she confirms with her latest opus, Happy Than Ever, published last year. It will stop at the Sportpaleis in Antwerp on June 28. On stage, she will be accompanied by her brother Finneas O’Connell, with whom she produces and composes all of her music.

Harry Styles

Escaped from the successful boy band One Direction, the British singer has imposed his own universe over his albums with his retro aesthetic, his refined pop and his rock influences. The 28-year-old artist has just unveiled “As It Was”, the first extract from his highly anticipated new album, Harry’s House, scheduled for the end of May. He will come to defend it in Antwerp on July 8.

The Rolling Stones

God this concert made noise. Not because the Stones have not come to Brussels since the double concert given at Forest National in 1976, making this visit to the King Baudouin Stadium the 1 July 1st next a historic moment; nor because it will be one of the first concerts given by Mick, Keith and Ronnie since the death of Charlie Watts last summer; but because the price of seats (from 149 € to 489 €) is mind-blowing. Still, in terms of rock’n’roll, attending what looks like one of the last concerts of the Stones remains a major event.

Jack White

Big summer for Jack White: the founder of the White Stripes is back in shape with two albums fear of the dawnreleased on April 8, and Entering Heaven Aliveannounced for 22nd of July, a week to the day before the arrival of the last “guitar hero” at Forest National. The icing on the cake, according to the setlist of his American tour, Jack plays significantly more White Stripes songs during his shows than during his previous solo appearances, including the jewel “Ball and Biscuit”.

Ed Sheeran

Accused of plagiarism for one of his greatest hits, the Briton finally gets his head above water after winning his trial in early April. With these stories behind him, he can now focus on his “+ – – = ÷ x Tour” (pronounced The Mathematics Tour). He will come to defend his last record, =, from which the titles “Shivers” and “Bad Habits” are taken in Brussels, at the King Baudouin Stadium. The tickets for the 22nd of July, were torn off in less than two hours. A second date, the 23has been added.

Rammstein

The two concerts in Ostend sold out in less than fifteen minutes. Their last tour sold out and the one that will follow in 2023 should meet the same fate. The ten years that elapsed between Liebe Ist Für Alle Da (2009) and Rammstein (2019) have therefore literally increased the aura of the German metal band, which has become absolutely essential on stage. Zeitreleased last week, only confirms the good form of the band, which will celebrate all this in flames and soot in Ostend on August 3 and 4 next.

Coldplay

Four King Baudouin Stadiums in five days (August 5-9). Never had a group achieved such a feat. Twenty years after the release of A Rush Of Blood To The Head, Coldplay remains THE unifying group par excellence. Get ready for a deluge of confetti and sing-along refrains.

Rage Against The Machine

No Belgian date had initially been announced for the return of Rage Against The Machine, but an Antwerp show has just been confirmed on September 1st, two days after the arrival of Zack de la Rocha, Tom Morello, Brad Wilk and Tim Commeford in Paris. Eleven years after its last appearance at the Sportpaleis, Rage will once again unleash hardcore fans with “Bullet In The Head”, “Bulls On Parade” and “Killing In The Name”. An unmissable.