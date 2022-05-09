Entertainment

Rammstein, Billie Eilish, the Stones… summer in twelve eventful concerts

Photo of James James11 mins ago
0 8 4 minutes read

In addition to the festivals, dozens of major artists will liven up the stadiums and halls during the summer. Small non-exhaustive review of the big names announced.

Tool

Source link

Photo of James James11 mins ago
0 8 4 minutes read

Related Articles

“We guarantee recreation and tourism to workers”

9 mins ago

Dakota Johnson shows off a casual chic look with black jeans and a brown suede coat – New Woman

21 mins ago

father’s killer pleads guilty

23 mins ago

All the premiere series that arrive between May 9 and 15

33 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button