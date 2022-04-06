Entertainment

Ramón Ayala loses his balance and falls on stage

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 1 minute read

The singer Ramón Ayala, better known as “El Rey del Acordeón”, fell on stage during his presentation at the Border Fest 2022 held in Hidalgo, Texas.

The fall occurred when the song “Let the devil take me” was ending.

In the video that is already circulating on social networks, it can be seen how Ramón Ayala gradually loses his balance and falls.

After the accident, his colleagues and even security personnel from the place came to help him.

Although initially it was said that the singer fainted, he clarified what happened.

Ramón Ayala explained that he needs to be seated while performing his music and that on this occasion it could not be that way so he lost his balance.

“El Rey del Acordeón” took the opportunity to inform those attending the event that this year the traditional Christmas posada would be held.

“If God wants and helps us, this year we are going to do the (Christmas) posada,” he said, which caused applause from the public.

The singer on his official Facebook account thanked the public of the Texas Valley, Reynosa, Tamaulipas, and the City of Hidalgo, for the support received during Border Fest 2022.

jcp

You can read the original note at:

*This content is published with the permission of ABC.

.

Source link

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Harry Style on his first sex scene in ‘My Policeman’

30 seconds ago

The secrets of Dumbledore divides the critics who applaud Mads Mikkelsen’s Grindelwald

12 mins ago

Annilese Miskimmon on ENO’s The Handmaid’s Tale: “I believe in making opera ordinary”

24 mins ago

Emily Blunt told some curious facts about her brother-in-law Stanley Tucci

35 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button