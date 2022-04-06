Ramón Ayala loses his balance and falls on stage

The singer Ramón Ayala, better known as “El Rey del Acordeón”, fell on stage during his presentation at the Border Fest 2022 held in Hidalgo, Texas.

The fall occurred when the song “Let the devil take me” was ending.

In the video that is already circulating on social networks, it can be seen how Ramón Ayala gradually loses his balance and falls.

After the accident, his colleagues and even security personnel from the place came to help him.

Although initially it was said that the singer fainted, he clarified what happened.

Ramón Ayala explained that he needs to be seated while performing his music and that on this occasion it could not be that way so he lost his balance.

“El Rey del Acordeón” took the opportunity to inform those attending the event that this year the traditional Christmas posada would be held.

“If God wants and helps us, this year we are going to do the (Christmas) posada,” he said, which caused applause from the public.

The singer on his official Facebook account thanked the public of the Texas Valley, Reynosa, Tamaulipas, and the City of Hidalgo, for the support received during Border Fest 2022.

When he finished his song “Let the devil take me”, Ramón Ayala fell on stage at Borderfest 2022 at the Payne Arena in Hidalgo, Tx. With the support of his team, the King of the Accordion got up and promised “God willing” to make his traditional Christmas posada. pic.twitter.com/mShOV5ocmu – Raúl Brindis (@raulbrindis) April 4, 2022

