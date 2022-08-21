Ramón Emeterio Betances, a key figure in the medical history of Puerto Rico

Ramón Emeterio Betances was a notable figure in the fight against cholera, in addition to having made other great contributions to the Puerto Rican medical and political arena.

Ramon Emeterio Betances, (1827 – 1898). Photo: The New Day

The history of Puerto Rico would not be the same without the presence of Ramón Emeterio Betances, a multifaceted character dedicated to medicine, diplomacy, poetry, novels, and public health administration. A man who combined the humanities with the medical sciences, and his liberating passion for the island of Puerto Rico.

He had a key role in the armed insurrection, known as the Grito de Lares, a patriotic revolution to gain independence from the Spanish regime. For this reason, he is considered the father of the Puerto Rican freedom movement.

Not in vain is he considered in Puerto Rico as the ‘Father of the Nation’. He was known for his charitable works, always for the benefit of those in need. Recognized as the “Doctor of surgeons in Puerto Rico”, he also had a notable role in public health, since he was one of the first social hygienists.

Life and work of Ramón Emeterio Betances

Son of Felipe Betances, a Dominican immigrant, and María del Carmen Alacán, from Cabo Rojo, he was born on April 8, 1827. He received his education in Mayagüez, from private teachers.

In 1837 he completed his preparatory education at the Collège Royal, in Toulouse, France. In 1848 he entered the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Paris; he took specialized courses at the Montpellier Faculty of Medicine in 1852, and completed his doctorate in Medicine and Surgery in Paris in 1855.

In 1856 he returned to Puerto Rico, revalidating his tenure as a surgeon and settled in Maragüez, where he not only worked as a health surgeon, but also began a great political and philanthropic work.

That same year the terrible epidemic of anger to Puerto Rico, which spread to Mayagüez and affected a large part of the population.

Betances dedicated himself, along with four other doctors, to some 24,000 residents, alerting and pressuring the municipal government to take preventive action, such as the burning of slave barracks due to their contaminated conditions.

He contributed to the creation of a temporary encampment for slaves and an additional cemetery. He established and managed a temporary hospital, which later became Hospital San Antonio.

Works of Betances

Betancés was notable in many medical fields, since, in addition to surgery, he also mastered obstetrics, ophthalmology, and epidemiology, showing an interest in pharmacology. He is considered one of the founders of academic medicine in Puerto Rico.

The author of the ‘Ten Commandments of Free Men’ also wrote two books and several medical treatises while living in France. His doctoral thesis was entitled ‘The causes of abortion’, in which he examined the possible causes of death, both of the fetus and of the mother, and which later became a gynecology guide text in some European universities.

His experience managing the epidemic of anger in Mayagüez they brought out the book ‘El anger: history, prophylactic measures, symptoms and treatment’, published in Paris in 1884. This text was also used as a guide in public health to deal with epidemics of angervery similar in Latin America.

His medical articles include topics such as elephantiasis, chemical castration, and urethral obstruction in men.

He died on September 16, 1898, leaving an undeniable legacy in the medical field and a mark for the freedom of Puerto Rico.