Ramón Enrique Torres begins a new cycle of cancer treatment in New York

Veteran journalist and communicator Ramon Enrique Torres began a new cycle of cancer treatment under the care of a team of doctors at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.

The news presenter was admitted in mid-July to the aforementioned hospital to receive proper care and treatment for the throat cancer that was diagnosed in 2021.

Last week he was discharged and began a new cycle of chemotherapy in New York, his son confirmed. Xavier Torres a The new day.

The journalist moved to the Big Apple in July, along with his daughter Layza Torres to begin a new medical evaluation that would provide a clearer and more precise picture of the current state of health, which in recent months had not presented a significant “improvement” .

Former newscaster of the newscasts of TeleOnce, UnivisionTV system and the MegaTV He arrived at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center hospital with great difficulty swallowing and eating food, a problem that was delaying his recovery. Once he was admitted to the health institution, several tests were carried out and his doctors recommended another cycle of treatment.

The journalist’s son stated that his father’s state of mind is better and he is optimistic about the treatment.

In Puerto Rico, the 69-year-old journalist was diagnosed with throat cancer with metastases to the tonsils and received a cycle of chemotherapy and 33 radiotherapies.

“We had to bring Papi to this cancer center in New York because he is having a lot of trouble swallowing and feeding. It hurts a lot because he has an ulcer in his throat. This has delayed his improvement, because he naturally has a lot of discomfort in the area. The doctors already saw him here and the next thing is the biopsies that they are going to do in the next few days”, Xavier said in July.

The newscaster’s children, Layza, Xavier and Ramón take turns caring for their father in New York. Every week one of them travels. Layza and Xavier continue to fulfill their commitment to the program “Lunch Break” by La Mega (106.9 FM) alternating their appearance.

The also reporter clarified that the information that was released a few months ago that Torres was cancer-free was the specific result of a study that was done directly in the throat and showed that there was no presence of the disease in the specific area. . However, the subsequent result of the Pet Scan study revealed that the veteran journalist continues his battle against the condition.

When throat cancer was detected, surgery was not an option because having metastases in the tonsils “could compromise his vocal cords and it was very risky,” according to Layza in April of this year when the state of health was made public. his father’s via The New Day.