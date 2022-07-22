Ramón Enrique Torres was transferred to New York to treat his cancer

Veteran journalist and communicator Ramon Enrique Torres entered this week at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center hospital in New York to receive proper care and treatment for the throat cancer that was diagnosed in 2021.

The journalist moved last week to the Big Apple, along with his daughter Layza Torres to begin a new medical evaluation that will provide a clearer and more precise picture of the current state of health of the communicator, who in recent months has not presented a ” “improvement” significant, as confirmed by his son Xavier Torres to The new day.

The two sons of the man who was the anchor man of the newscasts of TeleOnce, UnivisionTV system and the MegaTV They explained that upon his arrival in New York, the first appointments were made with the medical team at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and that Torres’ admission corresponds to direct attention to his difficulty in swallowing and eating, since in The present is what has caused the greatest problem in his recovery.

The 69-year-old journalist was diagnosed with throat cancer with metastases to the tonsils and received a cycle of chemotherapy and 33 radiotherapies in Puerto Rico.

After that, a Pet Scan was performed that detected the presence of some nodules in his body, which required a new biopsy procedure. A biopsy should also be done in the throat in the next few days.

“We had to bring Papi to this cancer center in New York because he’s having a lot of trouble swallowing and feeding. It hurts a lot because he has an ulcer in his throat. This has delayed his improvement, because he naturally has a lot of discomfort in the area. The doctors already saw him here and the next thing is the biopsies that they are going to do in the next few days”, said Xavier, who this week is accompanying his father in New York.

The news anchor’s children, Layza, Xavier and Ramón are taking turns caring for their father in New York. The first week was Layza, this week corresponds to Xavier and the next to Ramón. Layza and Xavier continue to fulfill their commitment to the program “Lunch Break” by La Mega (106.9 FM) alternating their appearance.

“At the moment Ramón Enrique’s health is not good, because there has been no improvement. Being in New York with a new medical team will allow us to know the current state of daddy’s health, who, like other cancer patients, has his ups and downs. Some days he is in a better mood and other days it is not the same. The important thing is that the possible tests are done at this stage in which he has difficulty speaking, eating and swallowing, ”explained Layza, who added that his father will be in New York indefinitely.

The also reporter clarified that the information that was released a few months ago that Torres was cancer-free was the specific result of a study that was done directly in the throat and showed that there was no presence of the disease in the specific area. . However, the subsequent result of the Pet Scan study revealed that the veteran journalist continues his battle against the condition. Like other cancer patients, Torres has lost weight due to being unable to eat.

When throat cancer was detected, surgery was not an option because having metastases in the tonsils, “it could compromise his vocal cords and it was very risky,” according to Layza in April of this year when the state of health was made public. his father’s via The New Day.

Appreciate the love of the people

For now, the journalist thanked from the hospital in New York by text message to all the people who have been praying and sending positive messages.

“During this process I have realized the affection of the people of Puerto Rico, the support of my friends and the love of my family. Thank you all for being with me in this process. See you soon”, Torres wrote to El Nuevo Día.

The reporter’s children, likewise, ask for prayers for their father’s health and are grateful for all the signs of solidarity that the communicator has received during his process.

The journalist began with a hoarseness in August 2021 and a pain in the mouth when biting. It was at that time that he went to the doctor and even some wisdom teeth were removed, but the pain was persistent. Weeks later he was diagnosed with throat cancer.