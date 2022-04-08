Ramón García has five presented to go in search of the meeting | Equestrianism 123

MERIDIAN DRAFTING

Coach Ramón García Mosquera currently has 11 wins so far this year, ranking second in the statistics of La Rinconada, for the next meeting to be held this Sunday, April 10, he has five presented, copies that will defend the stable for to be able to go in search of the meeting that ends at the end of the month.

Papa Suu, Reina Bonita, Zendaya, Caribbean Gold and Perla Deltana will be the ones presented by Ramón García for this meeting 15, a trainer who is looking for the top of the meeting that is currently commanded by his brother Juan Carlos García with 13 victories so far this season.

Power Seven, The King Zeus, Lagerfeld, Caribbean Rocket, Dimaggio, Barrithite and Pintada will be the specimens that defend the leadership currently held by Juan Carlos García, a coach who week after week achieves important victories that keep him at the top of the meeting.

Ramón García will be present at the Clásico Peggy Azqueta with the mature mares Reina Bonita and Zendaya, who have the important challenge of breaking the resistance of the favorites, Miss Chenoma, and Sharapova.

Finally, Caribbean Gold, son of Documentary en Kabbalah, who runs for the colors of Stud Caribbean River, will be present at the Clásico Federico Carmona defending Ramón García’s stable.

