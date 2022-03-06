Ramón Gomis, theater and medicine go hand in hand

Chance, sometimes, reaffirms a vocation and clears all doubts. That’s how it was for Ramón Gomis, a man from Reus who has been learning to combine his two passions, medicine and theater, based on practice and experiences. Moreover, now that he is mainly dedicated to teaching, he confesses “that this dichotomy, perhaps, he has never been able to resolve because he has not had an interest in doing so either.”

His prolific career is the irrefutable proof of who tries and succeeds because he has known how to take advantage of coincidences along the way. One of those coincidences took place in 2003, when he was named Fill Il·lustre de Reus, since he shared the award ceremony with his friend Lluís Pasqual. Both made the presentation of the other and, in addition to the honor that Gomis felt when receiving the award, that bond with Pasqual, born behind the scenes, made it even more special.

Also, the man from Reus recalls many other awards that have rewarded his career. From the Narcís Montoriol Medal or the National Research Award of Catalonia, to the distinction as Doctor Honoris Causa by the Rovira y Virgili University or the Joan Santa Maria Theater Award. The doctor and playwright comments with enthusiasm that when they recognize you “that work you have done beyond your small nucleus is a satisfaction and also a point of dignity.” Moreover, he considers that “from the local, from Reus, your culture can be universalized, never as a renunciation, but as an attempt to spread that thought and believe that it is useful anywhere.”

If something stands out in the biography of Ramón Gomis de Barbarà, it is his constant swing between theater and medicine, the result of his desire to combine two very different passions.

From theater to medicine

Between the biological sciences and the humanities, the man from Reus was taking steps in both directions because he refused to choose only one. Gomis was one of the founders of the independent theater La Tartana in Reus, wrote several plays and even chaired the Board of Trustees of the Teatre Lliure in Barcelona.

On the other hand, he began to attend the Faculty of Medicine and, thus, his link with the world of science ended up lasting. “He was passionate about medicine, biology, ever since he was little, and it seemed to him that he gave it everything,” he explains. That yes, while studying the race, he continued going to Catalan literature classes and shared the scene with literary figures such as Benet i Jornet, Montserrat Roig and Terenci Moix.

Once he graduated, Ramón Gomis undertook to reorganize the Sant Joan Hospital in Reus and collaborated so that the Faculty of Medicine moved to his city. Little by little, he developed his professional career in the field of endocrinology and nutrition, eventually specializing in the study of diabetes as a result of an unexpected position that he took out in competitive examinations at the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona.

Thus, he became a recognized figure in the world of research. He directed and promoted the Institut d’Investigacions Biomèdiques August Pi i Sunyer, in addition to publishing a collective article «on the prevention of kidney problems due to diabetes, which is a work that was considered one of the 50 best contributions in the field in the last 200 years”, in his own words.

For this reason, Reus is recognized beyond the Catalan sphere and an international benchmark. And, after many years specializing in research, he explains that he realized that in this way “he generated knowledge, but that he had to share it because it is very important that what you learn, you teach, and that is where his teaching vocation came from”, to which he which is mainly engaged since 2002.

As biomedical sciences evolve very quickly, Ramón Gomis points out that it is necessary to ask many questions and that teaching younger generations is their way of updating themselves, of constantly learning. “Because science generates knowledge, but not truths,” he concludes.