Ramón Luis Cruz Burgos resigns from his position as Secretary General of the PPD

Just four months before there is an open election to choose a new leadership, the general secretary of the Popular Democratic Party (PPD), the representative Ramon Luis Cruz Burgosresigned from that position, confirmed this Wednesday the president of the community, Jose Luis Dalmau.

“Mid-morning today I received the letter of resignation from the party secretary. Ramón Luis and I had talked for some time”he said in a telephone interview with The new day.

He recalled that Cruz Burgos is linked by family ties, since he is the representative’s godfather. He specified that the resignation was a consensual between both.

“We had discussed that with the changes that are coming, such as the elections, the people that the positions should be in the hands of people who are not aspiring to political positions. He (Cruz Burgos) is up for re-election and in that sense and given the need of his district for a lack of resources and that many of the places he represents still do not have electricity, he submits his resignation to me, ”Dalmau explained.

Asked why make changes in the direction of the PPD when the community is heading in February to choose its leadership, including the members of the Governing Board, Dalmau insisted that it was a negotiated resignation.

“We had talked about it a long time ago about changes in the party’s structures that I will be announcing starting tomorrow or in the next few days,” he said.

He rejected that he was going to place the electoral commissioner or the alternate electoral commissioner, Ramón Torres and Jorge Colberg Toro, respectively, in the PPD secretariat.

“That is not correct, but the announcements to the different changes in the party structures I will probably be announcing them tomorrow or in the next few days. There have to be people in those (leadership) positions who are not aspirants because if they are aspirants, they have their own interests.”, he stressed.