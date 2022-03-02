Ramón Maradiaga, former coach of the National Team, suffers a traffic accident – ​​Prensa Libre

According to Honduran media, Maradiaga was driving or your vehicle near the town of Zambrano heading to Puerto Cortés, Honduras.

The former director of the National Team, the Honduran Ramón Primitive maradiaga, suffered a traffic accident this Monday, February 28.

Apparently, the now coach of Platense lost control of your vehicle and fell into a small hollow.

Fortunately, yesYour vehicle stopped when it hit some trees. They were in the abyss.

The impact was quite strong and destroyed parts of the car.

According The Herald, Maradiaga and another coach from the team that accompanied him suffered minor injuries. In the case of the former coach of the Blue and White, the broken glass was embedded in his head, which caused heavy bleeding.

According to the media, the Red Cross arrived at the scene, as well as the Police, but they determined that the transfer of the wounded was not necessary.

acknowledge guilt

Maradiaga recognized before journalists that it was he who was to blame because “he was traveling at excessive speed”.

“Thank God we are fine without major physical problems, only with a blow to the head, but for the rest, always standing up”, said the technician, quoted by The Herald.

He explained that he took a sharp curve with excess speed, which made him go off the road and lose control of the vehicle.

“That curve I grabbed it with speed and when I wanted to enter the straight the car swept me (…) It was my imprudence,” he emphasized. “The most important thing is that we’re okay.”