Ramón Planes talks about who almost arrived at Barça

The former leader of Barcelona​​Ramón Planes, spoke about the recent transfers from the Catalan giant and named three players who were very close to moving to the Camp Nou.

plans, who left his position at Barça in November 2021told Gianluca di Marzio that the club was about to sign striker Dusan Vlahovic, before Juventus signed him for €75 million in the January transfer market, as well as Italian midfielder Manuel Locatelli, as reported by Daily Sport.

“Dusan Vlahovic is very good. Two years ago we thought about a loan, we were interested in that but it was not possible, “he said. “Manuel Locatelli is a player with the style of Barcelona, ​​he is very good and he had a great take-off at Sassuolo. We were close but Juventus are a strong rival, they are attractive to Italian players and in the end he decided to go to Juve”.

Planes also spoke about Inter striker Lautaro Martínez, who was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona during the 2019-20 campaign. And he added: “Lautaro was very close to Barça. Negotiations had started before Covid. We had many meetings with his agents and with Inter directors, with whom we had an excellent relationship. Then the pandemic came and things changed.”

Financial problems ruined Lautaro’s pass

Martinez has already admitted that he was on the verge of signing with Barcelona and had even spoken with his Argentine teammate Lionel Messi about the possibility of heading to the Camp Nou.

The striker told ESPN Argentina that the Catalan giant’s economic problems caused him to end up staying at the San Siro, as reported Brand.

“I was very close to Barcelona,” he said. “I had discussed it with Lionel Messi, but they had financial problems and I decided to stay.”

Martínez ended up playing a key role in Inter’s Serie A title-winning season in 2020-21, forming a prolific partnership with Romelu Lukaku. The striker scored 17 goals and contributed six assists in 38 league games with the Nerazzurri.

Plans suggests that Roberto De Zerbi could be the new technical director

Plans also spoke about potential contracts to manage Barcelona. He states that the club has spoken with Roberto De Zerbi in the past and that he could be considered again in the future, according to him. football italy.

“His style is suitable for Barcelona, ​​he is similar to Guardiola,” he said. “There is something a coach must have to coach a team like this. We spoke with him in the past and I think that in the future Barcelona will think about him again”.

De Zerbi impressed during his three years in charge of Sassuolo in Serie A. The former midfielder’s side played exciting, attacking football and finished eighth twice in Serie A, a huge achievement for such a small club.

The coach then moved to Ukrainian Premier League club Shakhtar Donetsk, who are currently top of the table after 18 games, two points clear of nearest rivals Dynamo Kiev.

