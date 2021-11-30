Ramona Flowers just got more Chic

They are named after the heroine who changes her hair color from the comic series every three weeks Scott Pilgrim, Ramona Flowers. She’s beautiful, she can travel subspace, and she works as a courier for Amazon in Canada. And, most importantly, it struck the imagination of Sam James, guitarist from the Bristol line-up, who together with his teammates chose what he calls a “kick-ass character” to present the British group’s music to the world.

After a stop at the end of last month a Live propaganda, Ramona Flowers flew to London to devote themselves to some acoustic recordings. They just released the new single Up All Night, created in collaboration with Nile Rodgers, and are preparing to release their next recording chapter in 2022. An album that, according to the band, active since 2012, is the most personal that the group has ever packaged and that has allowed Steve Bird and his companions, also thanks to the effects of the pandemic and in particular of the lockdown, to experiment with new artistic choices. and a new way of working.

Although originally from Bristol, the group does not want to know about trip hop, of which the British city was the cradle, or about the musical genres that have found wide expression in Bristol, from reggae to drum and bass. The Ramona Flowers references are elsewhere, in New York, where Nile Rodgers and the Chic built their kingdom. Several years later, Rodgers lends his Fender Stratocaster, the “Hitmaker”, to the British formation, making a small dream come true. “It’s a funny story because when we were writing the track it just had all of the vibes by Nile Rodgers. He has always been a source of inspiration for us and while we were recording, specifically, the guitar parts of that song we did it thinking of him, conditioned by his influence. For this reason we named the track in the sessions Nile. It seemed funny to us, ”says the Ramona Flowers guitarist.

It was at that point that someone in the band joked about the idea of ​​sending the song directly to its inspirer, an idea that soon became a reality. “He replied that he liked him a lot, but at first we thought he was joking. Instead Nile wanted to work on the piece, it was an incredible moment. The fact that he had chosen a song that was inspired by him made us mad with joy ». As he approached the track, Rodgers pointed out that he would like to play guitar, asking the band how he would like it to move. The answer was crystal clear: “I told him to take out all the guitar parts we made,” James laughs, “and play whatever he wanted.” Exactly what Rodgers did, embroidering all the guitar parts of the song with the same instrument used by the artist in his most famous recordings, from Chic to David Bowie, from Diana Ross to Daft Punk.

Up All Night will be part of a record that Ramona Flowers wanted to be more innovative than works like Dismantle and Rebuild, Part Time Spies And Strangers, in search of the energy and groove that the emphasis on production and electronics of the band’s latest works had somewhat overshadowed. The idea was, after the difficult months of the health emergency, to go back, remember to be part of a real band and take back the musical instruments. “I think the lockdown played the most important role, it was an opportunity to reflect on what is happening, on where you are in your life. We took the time to really try to immerse ourselves in this state of mind and come up with something special, different, ”James explains.

“During the lockdown we were always busy writing separately, because that dictated the situation. When we got together for the album, each of us had a lot of ideas that made the whole record much more eclectic, ”say Bird and James. The band liked the approach to the point that they kept it and all Ramona Flowers continued to work individually on new music. The result, today, is that all the members of the group are always busy composing. Also because, the band points out, this is what the music market is asking for today.

Since Ramona Flowers first met at a masquerade party – keyboardist Dave Betts was disguised as Freddie Mercury – the ways of enjoying music have stabilized further in the direction of streaming. If until a few decades ago the revolution – and from a certain point of view the drama, for the pockets of musicians – was to download music, now there are those who, like Ramona Flowers, regret the download, which from their perspective they attributed to the music a greater value than the logic of streaming and playlists which constitute an important aspect. “Discs have gone into the background: you listen to single songs that are quickly replaced by other songs.” American anthropologist Marvin Harris would say that stepping up production will not solve the problem. For the moment, what is true for everyone is also true for musicians: “We have to work harder.”