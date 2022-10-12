Entertainment

Ramos and Krasso are expensive, Neymar, Montpellier… the sanctions have fallen

Photo of James James2 seconds ago
0 0 2 minutes read

Zapping Foot National Top 10: the best scorers in the history of the France team

Like every Wednesday, the Disciplinary Committee of the Professional Football League decides on the incidents that took place during the last day of Ligue 1 and Ligue 2. The files around Sergio Ramos and Jean-Philippe Krasso in particular were particularly expected, while the MHSC can also bite their fingers. Without further ado, discover the decisions taken against the players of the first two tricolor divisions.

LEAGUE 1 UBER EATS

Three game suspension (one game suspended)

Sergio RAMOS (Paris Saint Germain)

Two-game suspension

Joseph RODON (Stade Rennais FC)

A game closes following a third warning in a period including 10 official competition matches (Ligue 1 Uber Eats, Coupe de France, Trophée des Champions) or by revocation of the suspension. The sanction takes effect from Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at midnight

Benjamin ANDRE (LOSC Lille)

Mohamed CAMARA (AS Monaco)

Thijs DALLINGA (Toulouse FC)

José FONTE (LOC Lille)

Andreaw GRAVILLON (Reims Stadium)

Neymar Jr (Paris Saint Germain)

LEAGUE 2 BKT

Four game suspension (one game suspended)

Jean-Philippe KRASSO (AS Saint-Etienne)

Three game suspension

Nicholas OPOKU (Amiens SC)

A suspended game

Kouadio-Yves DABILA (Paris FC)

11th day of Ligue 2 BKT: Pau FC – Rodez Aveyron Football of October 8, 2022
Behavior of Mr. Thomas FRETTE, Physical trainer of Rodez Aveyron Football
Two-game suspension from the bench, the referees’ locker room and from all official duties.
The sanction takes effect from Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at midnight.

A match closes following a third warning in a period including 10 official competition matches (Ligue 2 BKT, Coupe de France) or by revocation of the suspension. The sanction takes effect from Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at midnight

Senou COULIBALY (Dijon FCO)

Tom DUCROCQ (SC Bastia)

Yann KITALA (Havre AC)

Habib MaïGA (FC Metz)

Jean N’GUESSAN (Nimes Olympic)

Vincent PAJOT (FC Annecy)

Marvin SENAYA (Rodez Aveyron Football)

Lenny VALLIER (Chamois Niortais FC)

————–

GROUNDS POLICE: Use of pyrotechnic devices and intrusion

LEAGUE 1 UBER EATS
8th day of Ligue 1 Uber Eats: Montpellier Hérault SC – RC Strasbourg Alsace on September 17, 2022
Behavior of Montpellier Hérault SC supporters: use of pyrotechnic devices and intrusion
Closure for two suspended matches of the Etang de Thau stand at the Stade de la Mosson and the Mondial 98

Use of pyrotechnic devices

LEAGUE 1 UBER EATS

9th day of Ligue 1 Uber Eats: Toulouse FC – Montpellier Hérault SC of October 2, 2022
Behavior of Montpellier Hérault SC supporters: use of pyrotechnic devices
Closure for two suspended matches of the Montpellier Hérault SC visitors’ area for the next matches played away

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 seconds ago
0 0 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Angelina Jolie’s ex-company asks for R$ 1 billion in lawsuit against Brad Pitt

3 mins ago

Emily Ratajkowski poses in the smallest ‘animal print’ bikini of the season

10 mins ago

Lionel Messi, Pelé, Cristiano Ronaldo: here are the Top 100 greatest players in the history of football

11 mins ago

‘Avatar’: there are few days left to enjoy it on the big screen, photo

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button