Ramos and Krasso are expensive, Neymar, Montpellier… the sanctions have fallen

Like every Wednesday, the Disciplinary Committee of the Professional Football League decides on the incidents that took place during the last day of Ligue 1 and Ligue 2. The files around Sergio Ramos and Jean-Philippe Krasso in particular were particularly expected, while the MHSC can also bite their fingers. Without further ado, discover the decisions taken against the players of the first two tricolor divisions.

LEAGUE 1 UBER EATS

Three game suspension (one game suspended)

Sergio RAMOS (Paris Saint Germain)

Two-game suspension

Joseph RODON (Stade Rennais FC)

A game closes following a third warning in a period including 10 official competition matches (Ligue 1 Uber Eats, Coupe de France, Trophée des Champions) or by revocation of the suspension. The sanction takes effect from Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at midnight

Benjamin ANDRE (LOSC Lille)

Mohamed CAMARA (AS Monaco)

Thijs DALLINGA (Toulouse FC)

José FONTE (LOC Lille)

Andreaw GRAVILLON (Reims Stadium)

Neymar Jr (Paris Saint Germain)

LEAGUE 2 BKT

Four game suspension (one game suspended)

Jean-Philippe KRASSO (AS Saint-Etienne)

Three game suspension

Nicholas OPOKU (Amiens SC)

A suspended game

Kouadio-Yves DABILA (Paris FC)

11th day of Ligue 2 BKT: Pau FC – Rodez Aveyron Football of October 8, 2022

Behavior of Mr. Thomas FRETTE, Physical trainer of Rodez Aveyron Football

Two-game suspension from the bench, the referees’ locker room and from all official duties.

The sanction takes effect from Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at midnight.

A match closes following a third warning in a period including 10 official competition matches (Ligue 2 BKT, Coupe de France) or by revocation of the suspension. The sanction takes effect from Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at midnight

Senou COULIBALY (Dijon FCO)

Tom DUCROCQ (SC Bastia)

Yann KITALA (Havre AC)

Habib MaïGA (FC Metz)

Jean N’GUESSAN (Nimes Olympic)

Vincent PAJOT (FC Annecy)

Marvin SENAYA (Rodez Aveyron Football)

Lenny VALLIER (Chamois Niortais FC)

————–

GROUNDS POLICE: Use of pyrotechnic devices and intrusion

LEAGUE 1 UBER EATS

8th day of Ligue 1 Uber Eats: Montpellier Hérault SC – RC Strasbourg Alsace on September 17, 2022

Behavior of Montpellier Hérault SC supporters: use of pyrotechnic devices and intrusion

Closure for two suspended matches of the Etang de Thau stand at the Stade de la Mosson and the Mondial 98

Use of pyrotechnic devices

LEAGUE 1 UBER EATS

9th day of Ligue 1 Uber Eats: Toulouse FC – Montpellier Hérault SC of October 2, 2022

Behavior of Montpellier Hérault SC supporters: use of pyrotechnic devices

Closure for two suspended matches of the Montpellier Hérault SC visitors’ area for the next matches played away