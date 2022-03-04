Ramos is already beginning to exasperate PSG

Midtime Editorial

The Sergio Ramos case at PSG goes from bad to worse. Since his arrival at the French team, the Spanish he has only been able to play five games so far this season, so the managersin special to LeonardI already start worrying about the situationwhich they will evaluate when the 2021/2022 season ends.

In an interview with L’Equipe, Leonardo spoke about the current situation of the Parisian teamhowever, what caught the attention of the headlines was when he referred to Sergio Ramos. The official made it clear that the signing of him has not been what they expected, although they will not make a decision in the short term.

“We signed him, he was physically fine. Until today he has played five games. Unfortunately, it did not happen as we thought. It’s hard for him, for everyone. But our reports are clear. ANDhe the day we say he can’t play anymore, it will be clear to everyone. It is not the case. Afterwards, not playing makes it difficult for him to be a leader. We will wait before drawing conclusions, the season is not over. But I’m not afraid to own up to mistakes when I make them.“.

What Leonardo said in October

Are statements contrast Quite with those made by the PSG sports director in October 2021when he pointed out that the Spanish case was not so serious and the press was only in charge of ‘bursting’ the Parisians.

“We knew that Ramos had a problemto. the press Spanish is playing and you (the French media) are playing the game of the Spanish press. They want to say that Ramos is wrong and you are helpingbut we knew everything about the player.”

Until now Ramos only registers five games with him $G: 4 from Ligue 1 and one from the Cup. He has lost more than 20 commitments and his debut in the Champions League with the French remains in doubt for next March 9.

