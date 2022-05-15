Ramos Rizo and Marco Rodríguez see it as exaggerated to repeat the penalty

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 05.14.2022 20:18:49





Arbitration in the match between America and Puebla was in the eye of the hurricane due to a highly controversial play, in which the refereeing body, supported by the technology of the VARtold the referee Fernando Guerrero that he had to repeat a penalty in favor of the Eagles in the Azteca Stadium.

It all happened because the goalkeeper Anthony Silva stopped Diego Valdés from taking the shot, but the central referee Fernando Guerrero He listened to the people of the VAR and decided to repeat the penalty that was finally successful by the Chilean to make it 2-1 momentarily.

What an exaggeration the repetition of the penalty. – Felipe Ramos Rizo (@ramosrizo) May 15, 2022

This decision was analyzed by arbitration experts Felipe Ramos Rizo and Marco Antonio Rodriguez, who considered that the decision to repeat the shot from eleven steps It was “exaggerated” because only through the television shot it seems that at the moment of the shot he does not have one foot on the goal line.

Both agree that he was able to let the play continue, as it is very difficult for a goalkeeper to be sure that he has his foot as it should despite his effort. “Repeating the penalty leaves the general feeling that it is exaggeratedbut via TV Antony Silva’s heel lifts him up and he does not step on the line “, he wrote Chiquimarco.

América defeated Puebla 3-2 at the Azteca Stadium and got their ticket to the Clausura 2022 Semifinals thanks to a 4-3 aggregate victory over the team from La Franja.