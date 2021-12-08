Rampanti: “Toro, I don’t know if this squad can reach the top ten”

This is how Serino analyzes the Toro home issues after the draw against Cagliari

Gianluca Sartori

Torino draws in Cagliari and continues its uninspiring trend with regards to away games: only five points, with four goals scored. The grenades get caught by Joao Pedro’s overhead kick and once again postpone the appointment with the victory away from home. We talk about this and more with Serino Rampant in the new appointment with “Word to the coach“.

Serino, how do you explain the difference in performance between home and away?

“It probably lacks a bit of personality in the away games. The players are perhaps more relaxed and energized when they play in front of the (few) fans who come to see the matches in Turin. Yes, I think they lack leaders. We bear in mind, however, that absences have an impact. Torino can hardly concede the absences of Singo, Mandragora, Belotti, Djidi, Ansaldi together … And the substitutes are not up to par. “

Are you referring to Baselli and Zaza, who entered the second half in Cagliari?

“Yes, but I don’t think you can take it too hard with them, because when you never play it is difficult to have a great impact right away. Training is one thing, the game is another. It cannot be expected that those who never play immediately make a difference. It is no one’s fault, simply the manager, given the situation from which the team came, decided to put certain players on the sidelines to make a change. The fact is that due to the many absences he was forced to retrieve these elements and the team got into gear backwards in Cagliari: in the second half the Sardinians dominated for half an hour, the draw was certainly not stolen. “.

Torino fell after Pobega’s exit from the pitch. Do you think this player is so crucial?

“He is an excellent matchmaker, who has weight, and gives strength to the median. If he comes out, the team also suffers because there is no Mandragora. His absence was important, as Belotti’s is and will be. Sanabria seems to have dropped a lot lately. I think about him: he has toured several teams and often did very well at the beginning, only to decline over the months, perhaps because he tends to lose enthusiasm and motivation. Then there is Zaza, who has made 3-4 good games in over three years of Toro. He could certainly have done better in Cagliari. But I repeat that playing and not playing is difficult to make a difference. Look also how awkward he was once Pavoletti entered, who does not have a guaranteed place ”.

In general, what is the main limitation of this Turin?

“The type of game is too expensive. I have pointed this out before. You can’t always go to a thousand per hour for ninety minutes. At times you have to press high and play fast, but at times you have to manage the ball and the game and perhaps the Bull does not have the right players to do it. Furthermore, the squad is not large enough, some spare parts are not up to par and for this reason it is not possible to make the leap in quality “.

So do you expect the company to make some moves in January?

“I expect it if the intention is to reach the left side of the standings, a goal that I’m not sure is in the ropes of the current team. The coach has given an identity and a game, but he can go up to a certain point if he does not have reliable alternatives in all departments. In January, however, the company will be expected to face a difficult task. It will be such as to find accommodation for certain players who are out of plan. Also, in January it is never easy to find grafts that really raise the bar. However, if the goal is to aim for something more than the current position, something must be done “.

