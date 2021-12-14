Rampanti: “Turin-Bologna: Juric beats Mihajlovic 6-1 6-1”

Torino overtakes Bologna at the end of a dominated match and prepares for the last commitments of 2021 starting from the Italian Cup match against Sampdoria. We talk about this and more with Serino Rampanti, in the new appointment of …

Gianluca Sartori

Serino, did you like the Toro seen with Bologna?

“I liked it very much. The result was a liar, in the sense that there was nothing to say the victory had been with two or three goals. At the base of it all was the duel between coaches, which was clearly won by Juric with the result of 6-1 6-1 using a tennis metaphor. The coach has studied the game perfectly, identifying very well the individual Bologna players to be pressed with more intensity while his colleague on the other side has given up too lightly to players like Orsolini and Sansone, people who are always difficult to keep out. The synthesis of everything was a technical gap on the pitch that was much wider than what the final result says. A praise to Juric also for how he prodded Sanabria, who needed it and who gave the right answer “.

What do you think of the prospects of this team in the light of what has been seen?

“It must be said that a similar performance was made without players like Ansaldi, Mandragora and Belotti. I confirm, as I said last week, that I don’t know if to date finishing on the left side of the standings is a goal fully in the team’s ropes, but surely we can do even better than what we have done so far if the team maintains physical condition and motivation. The coach must be good at this ”.

What do you think of Juric’s utterances towards society?

“I think that, as he prods players, he also prods society in public to get the most out of it. It does it for a good purpose. He tries to give strong input in ways that can also annoy the president. However, if matches like the one against Bologna are seen on the pitch, Juric will have won it ”.

Lukic was fundamental against Bologna, what do you think of his progress?

“I have often reproached him for lack of personality and the tendency to take refuge in the horizontal passage, avoiding risky games. But he certainly played a great match against Bologna. It is becoming more and more confident and I am pleased. If this continues I will be forced to change my mind ”.

The other midfielder, Pobega, is confirmed as a strong player from game to game. But it’s only on loan …

“Torino must absolutely try to do something to keep him, perhaps by studying a wide-ranging strategy that includes other players. Of course, it’s difficult, it also depends on Kessié’s future. But something must be done and I would say that it would be appropriate to start moving in the next few weeks “.

Finally, how do you judge the growth of the Primavera, which yesterday won in Florence and is second in the standings?

“I am very happy, as you know I have a special bond with the Primavera. We must congratulate Coppitelli who, I remember, was brought to Toro by Massimo Bava. I read that it has recently received recognition. I am pleased for him and I would be very curious if, when it is possible for him, he would say his version of the facts on the sale of Lucca in public. To have an opinion on the issue, you need to know how it went. And football is full of stories of players who ask to leave because they find little space and then explode elsewhere “.

