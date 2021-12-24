Rampanti: “Warming will become an excellent player, congratulations to Vagnati”

Torino, after the defeat at Inter, closes the first round of Serie A 2021/2022 with 25 points. Together with Serino Rampanti, in this pre-Christmas appointment with “Parola al Mister”, let’s take stock of how much …

Gianluca Sartori

Serino, how do you judge the first round ended by Torino?

“The 25 points are right, neither more nor less, and reflect what the team has done on the pitch. Torino is in a mid-table area, in the company of teams such as Empoli, Bologna, Sassuolo, Verona. It will be, barring surprises, a mini-championship in which these contenders will try to finish ahead of the others. Of course, for years he has been expecting a kidney blow from Turin that could lead to hope for something more, but he is struggling to get there. And to say that I had some positive auspices for the Inter home game “.

“I thought that the 1-0 rule against the big teams could be interrupted, also because Inter came from a winning streak that sooner or later will have to stop. Instead the grenades punctually fell back on us. The technical consideration that comes to me is that the high-level opponents have now taken the measures to the game of Juric, which is well recognizable. The moral of the story is that you can score against weaker teams or teams that match yours, while losing to the higher ones. To bring back enthusiasm it would take an exploit, a surprise result, which never comes ”.

Who are the players who have convinced you the most so far?

“Vanya always got away with it, he is making good figures despite having been criticized a priori. Lukic has improved, he verticalizes more, but in my opinion he is not yet a real director. A fan of the Toro Club of Moncalieri with whom I saw the game asked me what I think of him: he has improved, but he does not yet have the long ball and he still does not give the times to the team, which means that in certain moments you have to manage the game better. ball. The playmaker knows when to take possession to recover and when to speed up the game. The best confirmation of this is Bremer. In my opinion he is one of the best three defenders in Serie A along with Koulibaly and Skriniar. Well above Smalling in my opinion too ”.

And who do you expect more from?

“Singo has room for improvement which, however, are still unexplored. Mandragora was unable to take control of the midfield due to the injury and was overtaken in the hierarchy, now I wonder what he wants to do when he grows up. Sanabria, on the other hand, is confirming the reason why he has shot so many teams. When he arrives at a new destination he does a lot of good, then he “sits down” and needs to be constantly prodded. But a coach is not that he can always be there to goad and sooner or later makes other choices, as Juric did at San Siro by inserting Warming. On him I open a separate chapter ”.

“I really liked the half hour he did, for the desire to do it, for his physical skills and for the way he touched the ball. I think he will become a very good player, even if not right away. If it was a bet by Vagnati as I believe, it must be acknowledged. In the past I did not spare him criticism, but now I would like to congratulate him, I feel I can unbalance myself in saying that Warming is a very interesting element. Among other things, with Belotti injured and Zaza more outside than inside, he can also be useful in the near future. In the attack department in general I see problems and if I were in Turin I would run for cover ”.

Rosario, we close here the last appointment of 2021. Happy birthday, and see you in the new year!

“Happy birthday to you and to all the readers who follow us affectionately every week. A greeting and a hug! “.

Follow all the Serie A TIM matches of Torino on DAZN. 29.99 euros / month. Activate now. Cancel when you want