World

Rampini on Greta Thunberg: “I dissociate myself from the veneration for her, I am worried about adults kneeling in front of adolescents”. La7 video

Photo of James Reno James Reno8 hours ago
0 42 1 minute read

“I dissociate myself from the veneration towards Greta Thunberg, I’m worried about the adults show that yes genuflect in front of adolescents“. Guest of PiazzaPulita, on La7, the journalist Federico Rampini, recently signed by Corriere della Sera, expressed his doubts on the environmental movement led by Greta Thunberg, that according to him “they do very well to ride their utopias”, but then “adults must rule the world”. “Chinese and Indians – he added – cannot give up coal overnight. The alternative is to close factories and throw hundreds of millions of people on the pavement: people are dying of hunger, even before dying of pollution “. The Minister of Ecological Transition was also present in the studio, Roberto Cingolani, who at the end of September had appealed to the young activist for “help in finding solutions”

Support ilfattoquotidiano.it: if you believe in our battles, fight with us!

Supporting ilfattoquotidiano.it means two things: allowing us to continue publishing an online newspaper full of news and insights, free for all. But also to be an active part of a community and to do one’s part to carry on together the battles we believe in with ideas, testimonies and participation. Your contribution is essential. Support now

Thanks,
Peter Gomez

ilFattoquotidiano.it

Support now

Payments available

Previous article

Insects at the table, yes to the locusts: now the food of the future has only one stumbling block

next

Next article

Vegan and vegetarian menus at school, you won’t need a medical certificate to get them. A parent’s request is sufficient

next

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno8 hours ago
0 42 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

horror of the president, “she is shocked” – Libero Quotidiano

2 weeks ago

Children to defend against: “They claim to be supported, even at 40”

2 weeks ago

India, a minor raped by hundreds of men after escaping her married husband at 13

2 days ago

In Iceland, garlic was grown on a large scale for the first time

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button