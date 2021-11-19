Rampini on Greta Thunberg: “I dissociate myself from the veneration for her, I am worried about adults kneeling in front of adolescents”. La7 video

“I dissociate myself from the veneration towards Greta Thunberg, I’m worried about the adults show that yes genuflect in front of adolescents“. Guest of PiazzaPulita, on La7, the journalist Federico Rampini, recently signed by Corriere della Sera, expressed his doubts on the environmental movement led by Greta Thunberg, that according to him “they do very well to ride their utopias”, but then “adults must rule the world”. “Chinese and Indians – he added – cannot give up coal overnight. The alternative is to close factories and throw hundreds of millions of people on the pavement: people are dying of hunger, even before dying of pollution “. The Minister of Ecological Transition was also present in the studio, Roberto Cingolani, who at the end of September had appealed to the young activist for “help in finding solutions”

