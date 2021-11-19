Rampini on Greta Thunberg: “I dissociate myself from the veneration for her, I am worried about adults kneeling in front of adolescents”. La7 video
“I dissociate myself from the veneration towards Greta Thunberg, I’m worried about the adults show that yes genuflect in front of adolescents“. Guest of PiazzaPulita, on La7, the journalist Federico Rampini, recently signed by Corriere della Sera, expressed his doubts on the environmental movement led by Greta Thunberg, that according to him “they do very well to ride their utopias”, but then “adults must rule the world”. “Chinese and Indians – he added – cannot give up coal overnight. The alternative is to close factories and throw hundreds of millions of people on the pavement: people are dying of hunger, even before dying of pollution “. The Minister of Ecological Transition was also present in the studio, Roberto Cingolani, who at the end of September had appealed to the young activist for “help in finding solutions”
Support ilfattoquotidiano.it: if you believe in our battles, fight with us!
Supporting ilfattoquotidiano.it means two things: allowing us to continue publishing an online newspaper full of news and insights, free for all. But also to be an active part of a community and to do one’s part to carry on together the battles we believe in with ideas, testimonies and participation. Your contribution is essential. Support now
Thanks,
Peter Gomez
Support now
Previous article
Insects at the table, yes to the locusts: now the food of the future has only one stumbling block
Next article
Vegan and vegetarian menus at school, you won’t need a medical certificate to get them. A parent’s request is sufficient