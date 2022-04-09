Ramps on the toes, causes and how to relieve the pain

Ramps on the toes can appear in the middle of the night for no apparent reason or cause a lot of pain to those who suffer from them. The truth is that these cramps warn us that something is happening and, when it happens often, it is best to visit the doctor.

The cramps in the toes can be due to different causes that we will explain below. They can be treated or prevented through natural remedies that we will share. Read on and discover the causes of ramps on the toesas well as the pain relief methods. We tell you!

Causes of ramps on the toes

The main causes that explain the appearance of cramps in the toes are the following:

dehydration . Dehydration is one of the most common causes, along with deficiencies of certain minerals such as magnesium, calcium or potassium. When practicing sports, we sweat and lose these minerals, which is why we must resort to isotonic drinks, protein shakes or water to enhance recovery.

. Dehydration is one of the most common causes, along with deficiencies of certain minerals such as magnesium, calcium or potassium. When practicing sports, we sweat and lose these minerals, which is why we must resort to isotonic drinks, protein shakes or water to enhance recovery. Wear very tight shoes . If we wear the shoes too tight, we will not let the blood flow follow its normal course due to the pressure.

. If we wear the shoes too tight, we will not let the blood flow follow its normal course due to the pressure. Aging. Ramps on the toes tend to appear more frequently after the age of 50. At this age, the bones are reducing their calcium level, the muscles have lost the elasticity of a few years ago and the nerve function does not work as well as before.

If in your case the cramps have worsened to the point of affecting your daily life, it is possible that they are the effect of a problem associated with the circulatory or central nervous system.

How to relieve pain from ramps in the toes

There is no foolproof method that makes the ramps on the toes disappear completely.

Now, you can follow several tips to try to prevent or reduce the symptoms of these cramps, as long as they are not the consequence of another pathology.

suitable footwear . As we have already mentioned, wearing the right shoes is very important to walk correctly and avoid the appearance of these spasms. When choosing the best shoes, make sure they are not too rigid or too flexible, and choose the ideal model according to the physical activity to be performed.

. As we have already mentioned, wearing the right shoes is very important to walk correctly and avoid the appearance of these spasms. When choosing the best shoes, make sure they are not too rigid or too flexible, and choose the ideal model according to the physical activity to be performed. Hydration . If you want toe cramps to disappear, drink energy drinks, as we have also mentioned, and consume foods that are sources of calcium and potassium to replenish the nutrients and electrolytes that you lose during sports.

. If you want toe cramps to disappear, drink energy drinks, as we have also mentioned, and consume foods that are sources of calcium and potassium to replenish the nutrients and electrolytes that you lose during sports. Exercise without overdoing it . Some people push the machine a lot and may find themselves with some muscle problems afterwards. Leading a sedentary life is just as counterproductive as spending too much exercise.

. Some people push the machine a lot and may find themselves with some muscle problems afterwards. Leading a sedentary life is just as counterproductive as spending too much exercise. stretching. Another very effective measure is to do simple stretches like moving your toes. All you have to do is stretch, lengthen and flex them to avoid losing mobility. It is also advisable to get massages to stimulate blood flow and put your feet in hot water to relax the muscles.

This information does not replace in any case the diagnosis or prescription by a doctor. It is important to go to a specialist when symptoms appear in case of illness and never self-medicate.





