Ramsay Hunt Syndrome | Justin Bieber cancels the rest of his US tour

If Justin Bieber fans had a slim hope of attending the last concerts of his American tour, they no longer have any. Suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, Justin Bieber is forced to cancel the rest of his American tour.

Henia Ould-Hammou

The Press

The Canadian singer had revealed to suffer from paralysis in the face last week, forcing him to cancel some dates of his tour, including two concerts in Toronto. In a video posted on his Instagram account, he explained that he could only smile on one side of his mouth and could only blink with one eye.

“For those frustrated with the cancellations of my upcoming shows, I’m just not physically able to do them,” he said.

A few shows had already been postponed last week, but since then all US Justice Tour concerts have been canceled.

“Justin continues to receive the best possible medical care, is optimistic about his recovery and looks forward to getting back on the road and performing for his fans overseas later this summer,” show producer AEG Presents said. in a press release.

New concert dates have yet to be announced.