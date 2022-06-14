Ramsay Hunt syndrome: what is this rare disease that Justin Bieber suffers from?

Friday June 10, Justin Bieber announced that he had a rare disease called Ramsay Hunt Syndrome which paralyzes part of his face. But what is this condition that we hear so little about? We answer your questions.

The diagnosis is in: 28-year-old Canadian star Justin Bieber suffers from a rare disease that paralyzes part of his face. It’s about Ramsay Hunt Syndromeknown in France as Sicard syndrome, which is manifested by viral reactivation of varicella zoster virus (VZV). This can occur following a significant drop in immunity, such as after a major infection, a period of intense stress, an organ transplant, a change in treatment or even a lot of fatigue. This virus has the particularity of attacking the facial nerve and “in particular, to the sensitive ganglion cells which compose it. » according to the website Top Health.

Having no other choice than to cancel the concerts of his Justice World Tour in Toronto, the latter therefore spoke about his illness in front of some of his 241 million subscribers. He explains :

” Hello everyone […] as you can see on my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt. There is complete paralysis on this side of my face. […] For those frustrated with the cancellations of my upcoming shows, I’m just not physically able to do them. It’s pretty serious as you can see”

Symptoms of Ramsay Hunt Syndrome

This “herpes zoster oticus” is a form of auricular shingles that would occur several years after a primary infection with chickenpox. A syndrome which affects around five people out of 100,000 and which is manifested by facial paralysisbut not only !

Speech may be impaired, fever, ear pain, hearing loss, tinnitus, vomiting, vertigo and nystagmus (rhythmic oscillation of the eyes) may occur. A rash (erythema and vesicles) also appears in the mouth (on the tongue as well as the puck) and the ears.

But how can this second infection happen? The answer lies in a study, published by the Journal of Neurology Neurosurgery and Psychiatry:

“Primary infection with VZV usually produces varicella, after which the virus becomes latent (it remains quiescent) in the neurons of the cranial nerve ganglia.”

How is the recovery going?

According to Benjamin Davido, infectious disease specialist at Garches hospital interviewed by Le Figaroto treat Ramsay Hunt syndrome, doctors prescribe antiviral drugs, such as acyclovir or famciclovir, in conjunction with corticosteroids, such as prednisone. Researchers in the study published by the Journal of Neurology Neurosurgery and Psychiatry report a significant improvement in the patient’s state of health within three days of the onset of the disease and it is important to begin rehabilitation early to prevent the sequelae from persisting. What happens all the same in 30% of cases…

We hope in any case for Justin Bieber that he can be quickly on his feet!



