Ramsey, Juventus deals with Rangers: there is also Burnley. Transfer market news

The last day of the market could hold some news on Aaron’s future Ramsey. The Welsh midfielder, on the sidelines of Massimiliano Allegri’s technical project (he only played 112 minutes in five matches this season), is leaving Juventus. The bianconeri are negotiating with the Scots gods Rangers. The interest is concrete, the two companies are trying to define the transfer agreement and the next few hours will be decisive. On the trail of Ramsey, however, there is also the Burnley who resists and hopes to enter the negotiation.