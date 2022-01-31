Ramsey, Juventus deals with Rangers: there is also Burnley. Transfer market news

The last day of the market could hold some news on Aaron’s future Ramsey. The Welsh midfielder, on the sidelines of Massimiliano Allegri’s technical project (he only played 112 minutes in five matches this season), is leaving Juventus. The bianconeri are negotiating with the Scots gods Rangers. The interest is concrete, the two companies are trying to define the transfer agreement and the next few hours will be decisive. On the trail of Ramsey, however, there is also the Burnley who resists and hopes to enter the negotiation.
The point about Nandez
The sale of Ramsey would be a new step in the Juventus midfield revolution that welcomed Denis Zakaria and sold Bentancur and Kulusevski to Tottenham. In the black and white revolution, however, there may not be room for Nahitan Nandez. A possibility that goes away since Kaio Jorge goes towards staying in black and white. Juventus, in fact, decided to keep the Brazilian who in recent days had entered the crosshairs of several clubs and could also enter Nandez’s negotiations with Cagliari.