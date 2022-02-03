Ramsey: “Only gratitude for my time at Juventus”

The Welsh player left Juventus on the last available transfer day, and said goodbye to his old club by embracing his new adventure
There Juventus was the absolute protagonist of the winter transfer market, with the bianconeri moving both in and out: to the purchases of Vlahovic, Zakaria And Catswho will remain at Frosinone until the end of the season, counterbalanced the sales of Bentancur, Kulusevski and Aaron RamseyThe Welshman was traded to the Glasgow photo finish Rangers, who for the Welshman will pay two million for the loan in exchange for the bianconeri’s payment to the player for the remainder of the season. Rangers will then be able to redeem Ramsey in June for 4.6 million pounds, a right that will become mandatory if Van Bronckhorst’s team wins the championship.
The player commented on his transfer, interviewed by Sky Sports microphones: “It was a bit of a neurotic transfer, there were things going up and down between clubs, little changes and adjustments to be made but I’m happy we made it in the end. For me it was a new experience. I am happy that everything went well. I want to play. I’ve always played a lot in my career and the last two seasons have not been easy. I went in fits and starts, but that’s the past. Grudge towards Juve? I don’t have any, it was all agreed and simple, then I can only say thank you for what was my time in black and white. Now I only think about Rangers and I hope to be able to get back in shape as soon as possible and show what I can still give. I have played little in the last few months and in the next few weeks I have to work to get back in shape. “
This is the player’s social greeting to the Juventus fans: “I am very happy to announce that I will play for Rangers. I would just like to say a big thank you to all the people who work at Juventus, I just feel respect and admiration for everyone who is there. Thanks to all the fans, I wish you all the best for the end of the season. “
February 2, 2022 (change February 2, 2022 | 12:42)
