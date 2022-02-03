Ramsey: “Only gratitude for my time at Juventus”

There Juventus was the absolute protagonist of the winter transfer market, with the bianconeri moving both in and out: to the purchases of Vlahovic , Zakaria And Cats who will remain at Frosinone until the end of the season, counterbalanced the sales of Bentancur , Kulusevski and Aaron Ramsey The Welshman was traded to the Glasgow photo finish Rangers , who for the Welshman will pay two million for the loan in exchange for the bianconeri’s payment to the player for the remainder of the season. Rangers will then be able to redeem Ramsey in June for 4.6 million pounds, a right that will become mandatory if Van Bronckhorst’s team wins the championship.

The player commented on his transfer, interviewed by Sky Sports microphones: “It was a bit of a neurotic transfer, there were things going up and down between clubs, little changes and adjustments to be made but I’m happy we made it in the end. For me it was a new experience. I am happy that everything went well. I want to play. I’ve always played a lot in my career and the last two seasons have not been easy. I went in fits and starts, but that’s the past. Grudge towards Juve? I don’t have any, it was all agreed and simple, then I can only say thank you for what was my time in black and white. Now I only think about Rangers and I hope to be able to get back in shape as soon as possible and show what I can still give. I have played little in the last few months and in the next few weeks I have to work to get back in shape. “