Ramsey redundant, doubts about Arthur and Rabiot: Juve is preparing for the transfer market and thinking about goodbyes

Who will leave Juventus in January? Who is not part of Massimiliano Allegri’s plans? Difficult, at least in part, to answer exactly these two questions but just over a week from the official start of the transfer market, the management of the Juventus club, once again, will try to place some players who weigh so much on the budget and who are not certainly making it up to expectations. Let’s go in order and start from Aaron Ramsey: his salary of more than 7 million euros net per season was perhaps one of Juve’s biggest mistakes in recent seasons, with the Welshman coming on a free transfer but almost always useless to the cause. Will your Juventus adventure really come to an end? The club hopes so, also because he is never seen on the pitch, but it will not be easy to sell him. Perhaps the best solution would be the termination of the contract, but in this case we need a severance pay that Juventus is not inclined to guarantee to the player.

From one midfielder to another.

Then there are three other players, always in the median, who could leave Juve, even if it is not absolutely certain, for different reasons. The first is Arthur: the former Barcelona is struggling more than expected to win but in the last two games of the year Allegri has given him just as many chances. Could it be the beginning of a new adventure? The next few weeks will still be decisive. The second is instead Adrien Rabiot, who like Ramsey earns a very high salary after arriving on a free transfer. If an offer should arrive, Juventus will certainly listen to it, but it is far from obvious that this can happen. The third is Rodrigo Bentancur, which after showing good things in the past few years seems to have lost some of its edge. His departure was difficult, but never say never in the transfer market.

Rugani and Kulusevski: different situations.

Then there is the name of Daniele Rugani which continues to be constantly in the box of possible departures at Juventus. The coaches change but his playing time does not increase. The loans in Rennes and Cagliari have not borne fruit and at this point the solution of the final farewell remains the best for everyone, also and above all for him, who must find new stimuli in an environment that can finally make it blossom, on the threshold of 28 years. Who knows that Sarri will not be able to take him back to Lazio. In the end Dejan Kulusevski: Juventus has invested a lot in him but the difficulties continue to exist. The loan as a solution? Possible.