Ramsey to Rangers, the symbol of reconstruction: it was the biggest misunderstanding

A repair market of this kind, for Juventus, had not been seen for some time. Perhaps it had never been seen before. Inbound and especially outbound. May be sorry, in part, for Kulusevski on which the doubt remains whether it was used well or not, but “the boy” seemed stuck, prey to a compulsion that fed his almost perennial state of insecurity. We say it sincerely, even at the cost of eating our hands: we hope that his talent will flourish in Tottenham.

Roughly the same goes for Bentancur who in 5 years has not been able to express himself as he should have. 5 years and 3 different coaches is not a short time to finally become a strong player. Ramsey’s farewell is important, not so much and not only from an economic point of view, especially from a symbolic one.

Ramsey was the biggest Juventus misunderstanding in recent years: sick at home (in Turin) lively at home (in the Wales National Team). Oh my, not that he has enchanted on the international scene, but he hasn’t turned out to be that stuttering and disoriented player in our league.

Forced to suffer his presence and above all his infinite no’s at every transfer, Juve was at his mercy, thanks to a conspicuously wrong contract in terms of salary and duration. The fact that Arrivabene or Cherubs (Nedved remains an enigmatic presence) have managed to “get rid of” it counts above all, symbolically, precisely: it means that the team has shaken.

Having said that, considering the three excellent signings, we understand the newfound joy of the fans and the compliments (perhaps the first of the season) of the insiders. But now the party is over and we need to get back down to earth. First of all, stop dreaming and seeing in Zakaria Pogba or in Vlahovic the philosopher’s stone capable of solving any problem. Juve have improved, they have not healed.

Second, give the new ones time to acclimate. We disagree with Adani And Cassano who, at this point, consider it a duty for Juve to finish second if not first in the championship and at least grab the Champions League semi-finals. One grows badly under the sword of Damocles. On the contrary, we cannot think that from tomorrow (from Sunday) Vlahoivic will score two goals per game, Zakaria one, and the championship is around the corner. Rebuilding is just beginning.

