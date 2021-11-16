Ramsey’s appeal to Juventus: “I want to play more”

Aaron Ramsey, midfielder of the Juve, spoke at the press conference on the eve of the match between Wales and Belgium of his last very good performances in the national team (scoring 2 days ago) and of his scarce employment in the Juventus club. Her words: “I want to play more. I don’t care what they write or say about me. I know how important it is to play, with Wales and Juventus. I just want to do it as much as possible. I still feel in a position to be able to offer great performance and I hope to succeed for a long time to come. This is my only thought when I go out on the pitch“.

These are the words of the Juve midfielder who has found very little space in Juventus this year, both for his continuous injuries and for his poor physical condition. The Turin club would like to sell the player already in the next January transfer market, but from the words of the Welshman we can read between the lines a desire for revenge, especially perhaps after the last great performances with Wales. The management of the Old Lady thanks to a possible Ramsey’s sale would significantly reduce costs and lower the amount of wages. However, there would be a knot. Should Juve fail to place the Welshman elsewhere in January, the automatic renewal of the contract would be triggered, until 2024.

Indiscretion still not officially confirmed that if it were to prove to be true it would be a big problem for the Turin club. Ramsey, in fact, would have very little market (there would be an interest from Newcastle, but to date only polls would have been made) and therefore Juve had already studied for some time the hypothesis resolution which, in the event of automatic renewal, would move further away. Time seems over for the Welshman in Turin, but the Welshman doesn’t give up and, according to what his statements said, he would be ready to play his cards at Juve until the end.

November 15, 2021 (change November 15, 2021 | 19:27)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link