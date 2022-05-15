NewsWorld

Randy Malcom responds to those who suggest that he get a nose job

Photo of James James17 mins ago
0 28 1 minute read

the cuban singer Randy Malcolmmember of the duo Zone Peopleresponded to the criticism he received for his nose in one of his latest publications, in which many followers suggested that he undergo an aesthetic procedure.

“Yesterday I uploaded a video and many sent me to operate on my nose, I guarantee that all these noses are happy like this. I would never touch mine… I love you, accept yourself as God brought you into the world. PS: I inherited it from my dad”, Randy wrote alongside several photos of celebrities who have noses similar to his, including baseball player Papi Ortiz, actors Denzel Washington, Morgan Freeman, singer Usher and basketball star LeBron James.

The video that generated criticism of his nose was published the day before, and Randy appeared in a pool, under a stream of water, enjoying his stay in Puerto Rico, where he offered a concert with Alexander Delgado this Friday night in the Coca-Cola Music Hall.

Randy Malcom’s response received lots of supportive comments and several people did not believe what the singer was saying.

“That nose is blessed, people are very crazy”, “People did get into it!!!! Let them have brain surgery to see if they generate!”, “Self-love. 100% agree with you. If everyone loved each other as they are, there would be less complexes, hatred and disagreements”, “That is the attitude, loving oneself”, “Real people go overboard”, were some of the comments.

You can follow CyberCuba Entertainment on Facebook, Instagram or Youtube.

Source link

Photo of James James17 mins ago
0 28 1 minute read

Related Articles

Ortega orders the closure of another 25 Nicaraguan NGOs and there are 75 in May

4 mins ago

The President of Ukraine is defiant after the Russian withdrawal from Kharkiv | Rest of the world

30 mins ago

The atomic physicist who lost “the biggest secret on the planet” in a train bathroom (and the mystery of where it ended up)

2 hours ago

Lavrov denounces that Russia is under a hybrid war of the West | News

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button