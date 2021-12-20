Range and real consumption of 12 electric travel cars

Where do I go with… a full tank of battery? The independent supertest dedicated to the efficiency of electric cars is back, promoted by InsideEVs.it which this year has put together 12 so-called models long range, that is, equipped with the largest batteries available on the market today.

The goal is always the same: to measure on the road, in conditions that are as realistic as possible, the performance of cars in terms of autonomy And energy consumption. And we did it by driving on one of the largest road circuits in Europe: the Grande Raccordo Anulare (A90) that runs around the capital of Italy, Rome.

12 travel electric

The protagonists of this test are all the electric “travel” cars available on the market today with battery capacity greater than 70 kWh, from the Audi Q4 Sportback to the Volvo XC40. These are models that are different from each other in terms of price, size and performance, therefore not directly comparable. The measurements that emerge from this test, on the other hand, interest all their potential buyers because they make a difference to their mobility needs.

But let’s first see what the models are:

Audi Q4 Sportback 40 e-tron BMW iX xDrive50 Ford Mustang Mach-E Extended Range AWD Hyundai Ioniq 5 RWD Evolution Jaguar I-Pace EV400 AWD Kia EV6 AWD Mercedes EQS 580 4Matic Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Turbo S Skoda Enyaq iV 80 iV Tesla Model Y Long Range Volkswagen ID.4 Pro Performance Volvo XC40 P8 Recharge

The 12 cars protagonists of the test

A test in variable traffic

The so-called GRA it has a characteristic that the Romans know well: the extremely variable traffic, over time and along the route. Testing cars in this context means traveling at alternating motorway top speeds more or less progressive slowdowns and subsequent accelerations.

This is an interesting stress test to verify both the efficiency of the regeneration systems during braking and that of the engine in the recovery phase in the field.

To the traffic the environmental variables must be added – in our case the day was particularly rainy with a temperature between 11 and 14 degrees centigrade – and the equipment specifications. Some cars were in fact equipped with winter tires, others with larger tires with larger alloy wheels than the production model. Not all cars were equipped with tires specifically optimized for electric cars (in this article we explain what the advantages are).

For the sake of completeness, we have promptly highlighted each specification alongside the results of the surveys.

The test cars in the traffic of the GRA 3 out of 12 cars were equipped with M + S tires The exit of a car for a coffee break

The rules of the test

Before getting to the results, we report the driving conditions that our 12 drivers observed:

The test took place in the central hours of the day, from 11:30 onwards

The cars traveled on the external carriageway and therefore counterclockwise for a length of each lap equal to 68.2 km

All cars were used with the “normal” driving program (no “ECO” mode or similar)

The air conditioning of each car was set to 22 ° C (car)

of each car was set to 22 ° C (car) The target cruising speed was 130 km / h (110 km / h in the tunnel)

A progressive driving style “like a good family man” was required while traveling, following the traffic and avoiding sudden acceleration or braking

Upon reaching 5% of residual charge, every single driver has been authorized to leave the GRA to search for the nearest charging station and collect the recorded data of the trip computer

The surveys at the end The GeoTab application for GPS tracking

The final results of the test are the result of a cross between the manual measurements, those of the on-board computer and those measured through GeoTab, our software partner, which carried out the satellite tracking of the cars and collected the data from the OBD control unit.

Battery and charging power

We said that the electric cars subject of this test are very different from each other so that it is important to have an overview of the battery capacity, distinguishing among other things the nominal value (overall capacity) from the actual value that is used on the road based on the electronic management logic chosen by the manufacturer (some brands are more conservative than others).

The most capable batteries are evidently those destined to the most important cars in terms of size and positioning, the BMW iX and the Mercedes EQS. The relatively smaller battery is that of the Tesla Model Y.

We also report the data relating to the charging powers in AC and DC. The value that makes the difference for a travel car, however, is the one in DC which indicates the peak of maximum power that can be reached in ultra-fast HPC charging. In practice, all the cars in the lot are able to recharge from 5 to 80% within 30-40 minutes.

The moment of recharging one of the cars under test

TEMPLATE BATTERY (nominal kWh) BATTERY (real kWh) AC (kW) DC (kW) Audi Q4 Sportback 40 e-tron 82 kWh 76.6 kWh 11 kW 125 kW BMW iX xDrive50 111.5 kWh 105.2 kWh 11 kW 195 kW Ford Mustang Mach-E Extended Range AWD 98.7 kWh 88 kWh 11 kW 150 kW Hyundai Ioniq 5 RWD Evolution 77.4 kWh 72.6 kWh 11 kW 220 kW Jaguar I-Pace EV400 AWD 90 kWh 84.7 kWh 11 kW 100 kW Kia EV6 AWD 82.5 kWh 77.4 kWh 11 kW 220 kW Mercedes EQS 580 4Matic 120 kWh 107.8 kWh 22 kW 200 kW Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Turbo S 93.4 kWh 83.7 kWh 11 kW 270 kW Skoda Enyaq iV 80 iV 82 kWh 77 kWh 11 kW 125 kW Tesla Model Y Long Range 75 kWh 70 kWh 11 kW 250 kW Volkswagen ID.4 Pro Performance 82 kWh 77 kWh 11 kW 125 kW Volvo XC40 P8 Recharge 78 kWh 75 kWh 11 kW 150 kW

The results of autonomy

And we come to the results: the car that officially goes furthest is there BMW iX with 6.1 connecting turns for 416 km. The one that stops first is the Volvo XC40. On average, the difference detected between the data declared in the WLTP homologation cycle and that detected by us is of 33%.

TEMPLATE TURNS OF GRA DETECTED AUTONOMY WLPT AUTONOMY DELTA BATTERY BMW iX xDrive50 6.10 416 km 630 km -34% 105.2 kWh Mercedes EQS 580 4Matic * 5.78 394 km 673 km -41% 107.8 kWh Tesla Model Y Long Range 5.60 382 km 507 km -25% 70.0 kWh Ford Mustang Mach-E Extended Range AWD 5.57 380 km 540 km -30% 88.0 kWh Skoda Enyaq iV 80 iV 5.10 348 km 537 km -35% 77.0 kWh Audi Q4 Sportback 40 e-tron 5.01 342 km 534 km -36% 76.6 kWh Kia EV6 AWD 4.85 331 km 506 km -35% 77.4 kWh Volkswagen ID.4 Pro Performance 4.84 330 km 520 km -37% 77.0 kWh Hyundai Ioniq 5 RWD Evolution 4.76 325 km 485 km -33% 72.6 kWh Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Turbo S 4.65 317 km 419 km -24% 83.7 kWh Jaguar I-Pace EV400 AWD * 4.56 311 km 470 km -34% 84.7 kWh Volvo XC40 P8 Recharge * 4.18 285 km 416 km -31% 75.0kWh (* car equipped with M + S winter tires)

The results for consumption

Equally interesting is the energy consumption figure measured in kWh / 100 km which reflects the efficiency of the individual models. Efficiency that must be related on the one hand to the tonnage of the car (dimensions and weight) but also to the power involved because from a 700 HP Porsche the consumption of a 200 HP car cannot be expected.

As you will see, the Tesla Model Y manages to disconnect everyone with 17.4 kWh / 100 km, confirming the proverbial efficiency qualities of the Californian manufacturer. They follow along the line of 21 kWh / 100 km between Skoda, Hyundai and Audi.

TEMPLATE AVERAGE CONSUMPTION ON THE GRA POWER WEIGHT KG) TIRES Tesla Model Y Long Range 17.4 441 CV 2,000 kg 255/45 R19 104W XL / EU label: A Skoda Enyaq iV 80 iV 21.0 204 CV 2.107 kg 235/55 R19 105W (EU label: B) Hyundai Ioniq 5 RWD Evolution 21.2 218 hp 1.985 kg 235/55 R19 105W (EU label: B) Audi Q4 Sportback 40 e-tron 21.3 204 CV 2,120 kg 235/45 R21 101T A0 (EU label: A) Ford Mustang Mach-E Extended Range AWD 22.0 351 CV 2.250 kg 225/55 R19 103V XL (EU label: A) Kia EV6 AWD 22.2 325 hp 2,090 kg 235/55 R19 105V (EU label: C) Volkswagen ID.4 Pro Performance 22.5 204 CV 2,124 kg 235/45 R21 101T (EU label: A) BMW iX xDrive50 24 523 CV 2,585 kg 255/50 R21 109Y XL (EU label: A) Volvo XC40 P8 Recharge 25 408 CV 2,188 kg 235/45 R20 100V (EU label: B) Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Turbo S 25.1 761 CV 2.395 kg 265/35 R21 101Y – 305/30 R21 104Y (EU label: C – C) Jaguar I-Pace EV400 AWD 25.6 400 hp 2,208 kg 245/50 R20 105V (EU label: A) Mercedes EQS 580 4Matic 26 523 CV 2,585 kg 255/45 R20 105Y or V (EU label: C)

Prices and costs

We conclude the overview with the costs of the cars under test in terms of the list price, but also of estimated costs for charging at home, at the AC urban column and at the ultra-fast HPC column.

An important clarification: the HPC recharge costs are calculated at the price list without considering the discount usually provided by subscriptions offered by car manufacturers or by the operators themselves, which exceed 50%. At the same time with Tesla, recharging the Supercharger, you would pay 0.3 euro / kWh.

We invite you to read this article to find out more.