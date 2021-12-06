Range of electric cars: are they making fun of us?

Range of electric cars. One of the biggest arguments of the skeptics is the apparent discrepancy between the km declared by the manufacturer and those found in real use. And the accounts, if we listen to the users, often do not add up. Is there bad faith involved? Or is it a misunderstanding? Let’s try to shed light on one of the most controversial and interesting aspects for those approaching a car with a technology that is, after all, still very recent. And unprecedented in the eyes of most.

Range of electric cars: WLTP and NEDC

The builders declare the consumption of the car, (regardless of the type of traction), using data from the type-approval cycle WLTP. In the past (and sometimes still today) reference was made to the cycle NEDC. In the loop NEDC the vehicle test included a length test of 11 km, at a temperature between 20 ° and 30 °, for a total duration of 20 minutes. The test consisted of a 13-minute urban driving simulation and 7-minute extra-urban driving. The average speed predicted by the test was 33 km / h. The cycle WLTP, which has now supplanted, at least at European level, the NEDC provides that the test is carried out at a temperature of 23 ° C, over a distance of 23 km for a duration of 30 minutes. 52% on urban routes and 48% on extra-urban routes. At an average speed of 47 km / h. More reliable, but often many of us have far more demanding uses.

Range of electric cars / This is where the misunderstanding arises

Even a layman easily understands the limitations of the WLTP cycle. And many more than the NEDC. Example: these tests can never represent consumption values ​​equal to those that a car has at highway speeds. With speeds averages even three times higher than those of the NEDC cycle. And therefore, where does it come from the misunderstanding? Is simple. Until before the advent of electricity, consumption data were precisely consumption data. They only returned the information relating to the amount of fuel needed to travel 100 km. And it mattered little (if not economically) if this did not correspond to that recorded. Everyone knew that, based on their use, they would have more or less high consumption. He took the declared figure for what it was worth. Much less it seemed interesting to the builders to declare autonomy, that is, how many km the car is able to travel with a full tank.

Then, with electricity, we went from liter to kWh …

Once the electric came, the manufacturers suddenly changed their strategy. They thought, and continue to do so, that the prospect cared much more to know how many km the car can travel with 100% battery. Compared to the figure of how many it is able to cover with 1 kWh. Even today, when it comes to electric, few focus on consumption (at least initially). Another parameter is taken as a reference, calculated by multiplying the consumption expressed in km / kWh of the approval cycle for the number of kWh of the battery pack. And here is the declared autonomy.

… And the first misunderstandings also arrived

Read that a Mercedes GLC diesel has a WLTP approved consumption of 5.9 liters / 100 km and discover that in reality on the highway and with 40 degrees it consumes some 7.8 not surprising. And no one complains that in this way the autonomy of the car drops from hypothetical 850 km to only 640 approximately. Rather someone might complain that the car consumes much more than what is stated. Even if, going back to analyzing the conditions of the homologation tests, perhaps he would not do it. On the contrary, in some cases, such as those of the few repentant buyers of an electric car, something is expected that you would not expect for a thermal. That is consumption independent of use and speed. There are those who would claim that the electric car, for which the manufacturer declares a range of 400 km, did them in any condition of use. This is obviously not possible. But it goes without saying that even builders could try to be a little more transparent.

Range of electric cars: advice to customers and appeal to manufacturers

My advice? Take the WLTP autonomy data considering that, in the worst conditions (high speeds and very cold temperatures) this value can go down to 25/30%. An appeal to the manufacturers, however, I would do it anyway: electric cars have unexpectedly low consumption in the city (often below the homologation values) and high on the motorway. And they are subject to a greater increase in consumption at low temperatures in winter. Why not run a test even at lower temperatures and declare (at least on their own websites) a double value? It would make communication to the customer more transparent and avoid unpleasant misunderstandings. Someone, it must be said, already does (read) providing an elementary simulator. Also Renault, for example, shows how the range of Twingo Electric and Zoe changes at various speeds and temperatures. BMW he does it for his new iX. We hope this is an example for everyone.

