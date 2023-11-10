Rangers 2-1 Sparta Prague: Philippe Clement grateful to have the fans by his side again

By George O’Neill

It hasn’t been long since the Rangers’ season seemed almost unsalvageable.

They were roundly booed from the Ibrox pitch after defeat to Aberdeen at the end of September, their third league defeat in their first seven games, and a result that ultimately cost Michael Beale his job.

This was followed by a dismal performance against Aris Limassol in the Europa League under interim manager Steven Davis, where confidence among the players seemed to have hit rock bottom.

When Philippe Clement was appointed Beale’s successor it seemed he had an almost impossible task on his hands, but in less than four weeks he has transformed the mood in Govan.

An excellent first-half performance at home against Sparta Prague earned the Belgian his fifth win in his first six games in charge, after which the same players who were booed under Beale were cheered to the rafters and applauded in the tunnel.

“(Having the fans on our side) is maybe the most satisfying thing about tonight, because it’s crucial,” Clement said after the 2-1 victory.

“If it weren’t like that, maybe we wouldn’t have the energy to fight until the end. It’s a great strength of this club and I’m very happy that the synergy has returned; I hope to spend many nights.” like this.”

Todd Cantwell, who was superb in an unfamiliar role on the right, also praised the home fans.

“There was an immense atmosphere tonight,” he said. “I think the fans will feed off what they see on the field.

“In the first half we really couldn’t have done much more, we were 2-0 up. And I think the fans rewarded us in that sense, giving us a little bit of support that way.”

It wasn’t hard to see why fans are so excited right now. Sparta are no fools, but they couldn’t live with Rangers in the first 45 minutes.

“This is the best I’ve seen Clement’s team play,” former Rangers captain Lee McCulloch said on Sportsound.

“They’re fluid and they move the ball forward. When they lose the ball, everyone comes back and works hard.

“Sparta Prague have been everywhere, which has been provoked by the Rangers press.”

Rangers legend Ally McCoist was equally impressed on TNT Sports: “Rangers have seen a different side: enthusiasm, skill, determination. Guys like Sima, Cantwell, Barisic have had a bit of momentum.”

Even when Sparta came into play in the second half, the Rangers were able to hold on and held firm where they may have crumbled not long ago.

“You have to give Rangers credit, they defended well and did well to spoil the game,” said former Ibrox striker Steven Thompson. “Even in added time they did not allow Sparta to leave their field.