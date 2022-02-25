Rangers consummate the surprise and eliminate Borussia Dortmund in the Europa League

Glasgow, Scotland.
Rangers rounded off the surprise of the round of 32 by eliminating Borussia Dortmund, one of the powerful teams that reached the Europa League from the Champions League, after drawing at Ibrox Park in Glasgow (2-2).
The box of the Dutch Gio Van Bronckhorst asserted the score of the first leg. A valuable victory in Dortmund by 2-4 that he certified in his field, where he once again revealed the limitations of a rival that declines without its striker Erling Haaland.
Without the Norwegian, Dortmund is not the same. Hampered by a hip injury, he’s been out for almost a month and his team takes notice. In this tie he often walked through the area of the local team, but nobody was able to finish the plays.
Marco Rose’s team started at full speed, but in an oversight Rangers took advantage of their chance. After twenty minutes, a foul inside the area by Julian Brandt was sanctioned with a penalty that James Tavernier converted to put the Scottish champion ahead.
However, Dortmund reacted, leveling ten minutes later on a mistake by Connor Goldson in his area that left the ball at the feet of Jude Bellingham, who beat Allan McGregor.
Borussia fueled their hopes on the brink of the break in a good combination that Brandt started, continued with a backheel from Bellingham and Donyell Malen finished to put the visitors ahead.
Rose’s team was just one goal away from extra time, but in one of many counterattacks, the Scottish equalizer came with a pass from the left by Calvin Bassey that Tavernier took advantage of again to score again.
Borussia Dortmund did not overcome the blow. He resorted to epic, aerial balls and direct play, but Rangers never lost their composure. He kept the type and endured. The tie took him to the round of 16.
— Data sheet:
2 – Rangers: Allan McGregor; James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Calvin Bassey, Borna Barisic (Leon Balogun, m.46); Ryan Jack, John Lundstram; Scott Arfield (Glen Kamara, m.69), Joe Aribo, Ryan Kent; and Alfredo Morelos.
Coach: Gio Van Bronckhorst
2 – Borussia Dortmund: Gregor Kobel; Emre Can, Matts Hummels, Nico Schulz; Thorgan Hazard (Reinier, m.69), Jude Bellingham, Mahmoud Dahoud, Thomas Meunier (Marius Wolf, m.46); Marco Reus (Axel Witsel, m.86), Julian Brandt (Youssoufa Moukoko, m.69) and Donyell Malen (Steffen Tigges, m.77).
Coach: rose frame
Goals: 1-0, m.22: James Tavernier, from a penalty. 1-1, m.31: Jude Bellingham. 1-2, m.42 Donyel Malen. 2-2, m.57: James Tavernier.
Referee: Antonio Mateu Lahoz (ESP). He showed yellow cards to Rangers’ John Lundstram and Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham, Nico Schulz and Emre Can.
Incidents: second leg of the round of 32 of the Europa League played at the Ibrox Park stadium in Glasgow.