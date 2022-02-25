Rangers consummate the surprise and eliminate Borussia Dortmund in the Europa League

Glasgow, Scotland.

Rangers rounded off the surprise of the round of 32 by eliminating Borussia Dortmund, one of the powerful teams that reached the Europa League from the Champions League, after drawing at Ibrox Park in Glasgow (2-2). The box of the Dutch Gio Van Bronckhorst asserted the score of the first leg. A valuable victory in Dortmund by 2-4 that he certified in his field, where he once again revealed the limitations of a rival that declines without its striker Erling Haaland. Without the Norwegian, Dortmund is not the same. Hampered by a hip injury, he’s been out for almost a month and his team takes notice. In this tie he often walked through the area of ​​the local team, but nobody was able to finish the plays.

English defender James Tavernier was a figure for Rangers with two goals in the second leg against Borussia Dortmund.

Marco Rose’s team started at full speed, but in an oversight Rangers took advantage of their chance. After twenty minutes, a foul inside the area by Julian Brandt was sanctioned with a penalty that James Tavernier converted to put the Scottish champion ahead. However, Dortmund reacted, leveling ten minutes later on a mistake by Connor Goldson in his area that left the ball at the feet of Jude Bellingham, who beat Allan McGregor. Borussia fueled their hopes on the brink of the break in a good combination that Brandt started, continued with a backheel from Bellingham and Donyell Malen finished to put the visitors ahead. Rose’s team was just one goal away from extra time, but in one of many counterattacks, the Scottish equalizer came with a pass from the left by Calvin Bassey that Tavernier took advantage of again to score again.

Borussia Dortmund players, crestfallen and sad for the elimination.