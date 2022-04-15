Rangers place Santana on COVID list after symptoms

Texas Rangers reliever Dennis Santana was placed on the COVID-19 list after arriving at the stadium with symptoms prior to Thursday’s game and was tested to determine if he is positive.

General manager Chris Young said the team was consulting with Major League Baseball’s office on protocols and working to determine if contact tracing is necessary. Young, who did not know the result of the test when he spoke to the press before the game against the Los Angeles Angels, did not report what the Dominican’s symptoms were.

“We are in contact with the league and we will follow (the protocols). It’s changed a little bit from last year,” Young explained. “But we will follow MLB guidelines on this and do whatever is required to make sure everyone is protected.”

The situation occurred four days after Santana and the Rangers returned from the first series of the season in Toronto. All players need to be vaccinated to travel to Canada. In addition, all the players underwent a test upon their return to the United States and all were negative.

Young said Santana was feeling fine Tuesday at the Rangers’ final game. On Wednesday, they had the day off.

“We want to be proactive and make sure we’re doing everything we can,” Young said. “But we just found out about this and … we’re taking the necessary steps to make sure we protect everyone, whether it’s from COVID or not.”

Going on the COVID list, Santana will be out at least five days. To return she will have to be symptom-free for at least two days.

The Rangers called up right-hander Nick Snyder from Triple-A Round Rock to replace Santana in the lineup.

Texas also activated right-hander Garrett Richards from the 10-day disabled list Thursday after the reliever began the season inactive with a blister on his right middle finger.

Right-hander Spencer Howard, who was scheduled to start Friday, also went on the disabled list with a broken nail that caused a blister. The decision is retroactive from Monday.

Opening-game starter Jon Gray was also on the disabled list with another blister. The right is eligible for activity from Tuesday.