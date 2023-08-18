Ranging from cheesy to ally of feminism and consumer mania

Just Like The Wizard Of Oz Did With Emerald Filter Glasses, The Movie ‘Barbie’ Has Now Made Us Wear Glasses To See fuchsia reality. After the explosion of this new phenomenon, the color pink is everywhere, despite the fact that – until so many years ago – it was associated with rudenessFull of stereotypes, and close to the sarcastic femininity that so many women want to get away from.





Fashion brands have taken advantage of the trend to bet on pink and normalize it

But this was not always the case, but after World War II, pink became a gender-based color (feminine). Among many other reasons, due to the ‘boom’ of cinema, advertising and most vibrant capitalism, with constant stimuli in colour, which gave wings to the pink color full of life, when it was worn eminent womenmerged with the whole genre.

journalist and fashion expert Elena MunozRemember some of these events that bring the color pink femininity map, For example, collection ‘Shocking Pink’ by Elsa SchiaparelliWho inspired designers, and whose signature color was worn for Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress in ‘Gentlemen Prefer Blondes’.

he also contributed Audrey Hepburnin her pink wedding dress (for her second marriage), Brigitte Bardot, Mamie Einshawer Even more, Jackie Kennedy, wearing her iconic pink suit when her husband was shot.





According to Dominic GrissardHistorian and gender expert, pink color reminds historically Youth, Vitality and Vigorbecause of its intensity. However, “in the West”, he comments, pink has been considered feminine and has been used, since infancy, to subtly enforce gender discrimination and one’s own self-awareness. sexual identity. In other words, the color pink serves to teach women from childhood that they are women: with all the social burdens that come with it. Unintentionally, of course.

The West has used the color pink for years to subtly enforce gender discrimination and sexual identity

Which is why, for so many years, the color pink has been denied its vibrancy, and given more scornful descriptions, with adjectives orbiting the spectrum of superficiality. mediocrity And this rudeness, Muñoz assures that, since everything considered feminine has historically been looked down upon, when the color pink was assigned to women, it came to be seen as silly, childish, and superficial.

Over the years, in the eight decades since World War II, the color pink has undoubtedly gone through many lives. Grissard cites the many controversies in which he was involved. how to color from a sexual allegation It is used on girls from the time they were young, to create sexuality in them (see Reasons for the transformation of ‘Lolita’). Also, it has been accused of being the color that can feminize men (Because, as during the Nazi camps, ‘queer’ people were marked with a triangle of this color, pink is antichrist.) bravery,

Feminism has reclaimed the color pink as a symbol of its struggles.

But since a decade this situation has reversed. Pink is no longer that cheesy color that smart women should stay away from. we are in this era revival and reappropriation of color, Thanks, first of all, to feminist movement Global organizations have taken advantage of the pink-femininity tandem to establish it as an identity color for their struggles (feminist ‘pussies’ against Donald Trump, or pink ‘saris’ of demonstrations against gender violence, to name a few examples) India), already strange group who use the pink Nazi triangle as a memory of the victims and the LGTBI struggles.





In the end, this reappropriation did just that. brands dare Playing more with colors and making it common in multiple wardrobes. “It is no longer a childish color, it has found its place in more serious places, as shown, for example, by the way people dress. queen letizia“, explains Munoz. He has even achieved the unimaginable: gaining footing men’s collection Without them, heterosexual men who wear them feel the femininity of pink oozing from their pores as if they were estrogen.

But along with this generalization of pink comes another ControversyReceptacle Capacity of : capitalism, gender researcher Kevin Bideauxexplains it through celebrities like Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus, Rihanna or, more recently, ‘Barbie’, the market has been able to use “the (re)politicization of pink as the color of feminism”.commercial lottery Concept of empowerment.

Rihanna, who holds a strongly feminist discourse, does not hesitate to wear the color pink. In September 2016, she collaborated with the Puma brand, almost exclusively in pink, in the ‘Fenty x Puma’ collection marketed by feminism. The concept of empowerment was used as a selling strategy,” he says. Thus, companies achieve a dual goal: sell moreand also acts as communication campaign Because they are associated with progressive values.

Going back to the ‘boom’ of the moment: would you like to buy one of the many pink collections that have come out recently in conjunction with Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’? You’ll be telling the world that you’re a human feminist And you agree with the anti-patriarchal values ​​that the film clearly shows. But, as soon as Bidaux ends, you will also participate in capitalist wheel Who just discovered that, in order to sell the same old pink products, they no longer have to say “for girls” but “for feminists.”