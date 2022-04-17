Entertainment

Rangnick confides in Cristiano Ronaldo’s future

Cristiano Ronaldo is having a complicated season for his return to Manchester United. The expected results are not there this season and the former Real Madrid player fails to express his full potential. Several rumors suggest that the five-time Golden Ball could leave the Red Devils at the end of the season.

Asked about the future of the Portuguese, Manchester United coach Ralf Rangnick maintains the mystery about the future of CR7: “Cristiano has another year of contract. It will be a decision of the new manager, together with the board. The fate of Ronaldo will therefore await the appointment of the future coach of the Red Devils.

Scorer of a hat-trick against Burnley, Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Manchester United at the end of the season. His coach maintains the mystery about the future of the Portuguese despite his hat-trick against Burnley. The decision could be made after the appointment of the future coach.

