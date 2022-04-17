Rangnick makes a big announcement about the future of Cristiano Ronaldo!

Zapping World Eleven EXCLUDED: Ronaldo, Ben Arfa, Lassana Diarra… Hannibal Mejbri’s dream eleven!

Touched but never sunk! Cristiano Ronaldo answered his detractors this afternoon by giving Manchester United a hat-trick to win against Norwich and restore hope in the race for fourth place. While rumors announced a desire by Erik ten Hag, the probable future coach of the Red Devils, to separate from the Portuguese, Ralf Rangnick took stock.

Rangnick kicks in for CR7!

Indeed, the German technician spoke about the future of the fivefold Ballon d’Or: “It’s not my decision. Cristiano has another year on his contract. It will be a decision for the new manager to make, together with the board.” he launched in remarks reported by Fabrizio Romano. Case to follow

What’s next for Cristiano Ronaldo? Rangnick: “This is not my decision. Cristiano has got another year of contract”. 🔴🇵🇹 #MUFC “This will be a decision for the new manager to take, together with the board”, Rangnick added as per @RichFay. pic.twitter.com/ItDOZ4qNVq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 16, 2022