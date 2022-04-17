Entertainment

Rangnick makes a big announcement about the future of Cristiano Ronaldo!

Photo of James James5 hours ago
0 29 1 minute read

Zapping World Eleven EXCLUDED: Ronaldo, Ben Arfa, Lassana Diarra… Hannibal Mejbri’s dream eleven!

Touched but never sunk! Cristiano Ronaldo answered his detractors this afternoon by giving Manchester United a hat-trick to win against Norwich and restore hope in the race for fourth place. While rumors announced a desire by Erik ten Hag, the probable future coach of the Red Devils, to separate from the Portuguese, Ralf Rangnick took stock.

Rangnick kicks in for CR7!

Indeed, the German technician spoke about the future of the fivefold Ballon d’Or: “It’s not my decision. Cristiano has another year on his contract. It will be a decision for the new manager to make, together with the board.” he launched in remarks reported by Fabrizio Romano. Case to follow

to summarize

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has made a big announcement about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future. While rumors announced a desire for Erik ten Hag to part with it, the German kicked into touch.

Nathan Bricout

Source link

Photo of James James5 hours ago
0 29 1 minute read

Related Articles

HBO Ranking: these are the favorite movies of the American public

11 mins ago

Elle Fanning stars in a heavyweight true crime series

23 mins ago

Roar, is it based on a book?

34 mins ago

Review Katy Perry’s 2022 Shoe Collection

36 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button