Rangnick settles his future and that of Cristiano Ronaldo!

Last night, Manchester United and Chelsea separated with a draw (1-1) which does not help many people. But the discussions around the meeting quickly switched to other subjects, and in particular the future of Ralf Rangnick. Approached by the Austrian selection, will Rangnick leave the Red Devils in a few weeks?

By his own admission, no. Even if Rangnick will take the reins of Austria, the current manager of Manchester United assured that this position would be completely compatible with that of consultant, planned for the future at the Red Devils. “I can confirm that I will definitely continue at the end of the season with my role as a consultant. That would leave room for other work. Yes. That’s what we agreed upon when we started in November last year,” Rangnick explained.

Cristiano Ronaldo compatible with Ten Hag

A double-hatted Rangnick, and therefore always interested in the future of his club. With Cristiano Ronaldo still in his ranks? After the meeting, the manager in any case assured that this CR7, despite his 37 years, had everything to succeed under the orders of the next coach Erik Ten Hag. “I’m not just talking about the goal he scored today, but also his whole performance, his attitude, how often he assisted in our own half. At 37, it’s not normal to do that. He showed that today, if he plays like he played today, that he can still be a great help for this team,” Rangnick said, acknowledging however that for next season, “ it’s both Erik and Cris’ decision, what they want to do”.