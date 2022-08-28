Rangnick would have advised Tuchel not to sign Cristiano Ronaldo at Chelsea

According to the Daily Mail, Ralf Rangnick, Manchester United coach during the second half of last season, advised Thomas Tuchel against signing Cristiano Ronaldo at Chelsea. The leaders of the Blues were however interested in such an idea.

Cristiano Ronaldo had his second game in a row on the Manchester United bench this Saturday. Coming into play against Southampton (1-0 victory for the Red Devils) in the 68th minute, the Portuguese striker may have played his last game in the Mancunian jersey. If the name “CR7” has been associated with Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel was advised by Ralf Rangnick, who managed Ronaldo last season.

Todd Boehly was interested in Ronaldo

According to the Daily Mail, Ralf Rangnick would have recommended to Thomas Tuchel to do without Cristiano Ronaldo. New boss of the London club, Todd Boehly would have insisted on bringing the six-time Golden Ball back to London, but the German technician refused.

The Spanish press has indicated in recent days that Cristiano Ronaldo could return to Sporting Portugal, his training club, which will compete in the Champions League this season. Associated with the name of the Portuguese, Napoli have denied the rumor of an interest in the Portuguese. Just as the will of OM supporters was swept away by Pablo Longoria.

Against Southampton, Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to struggle with a knee injury. Returning to Old Trafford last summer, the 37-year-old still has the ambition to play in the Champions League, which will not be possible at Manchester United this season. His agent Jorge Mendes is looking for a way out, so far in vain, a few days before the end of the transfer window.