“Ranieri fell while praising the vaccine”. The crazy post of Senator Granato

We only needed the conspiracy on the bad fall of Massimo Ranieri. The injury reported by the popular singer-songwriter during one of his concerts was accompanied on social media by messages of solidarity and support from admirers from all over Italy; nothing strange so far. Then came the senator Bianca Laura Granatorecently merged into the Cal group (Constitution, environment and work), which in a post published on Facebook even managed to approach the artist’s accident and vaccines. Of course, the connection between the two is elusive, also because – until proven otherwise – there is none.

On the social networks Bianca Laura Granato wanted to give her own interpretation on the stumbling block that had forced the Neapolitan singer-songwriter to be hospitalized after a rib fracture. “ Massimo Ranieri suddenly falls on deaf ears while reciting a eulogy to the vaccine and ends up at the Cardarelli in Naples “, wrote the senator on her Facebook page. But who knows what film she had seen: the popular artist, in fact, slipped while singing the song” Twenty years “, as can also be seen from a film made by a spectator in the hall. So he wasn’t talking about vaccines at all.

The positions expressed in the past by Ranieri in support of the vaccination campaignhowever, must have irritated Senator Granato, who had never hidden her own perplexities on the subject and her own opposition to Green pass. Sometimes, with equally controversial arguments. This is how the post about the artist’s fall was triggered. And the most incredible thing is that, in the social comments, someone has also indulged the considerations of the parliamentarian. “ See the karma of the times … “, commented one user. And another:” It suits him, an artist does not stoop to political compromises “. But there was no lack of criticism.” A senator from the Republic who writes such crap is unthinkable in a civilized country “, said one of the commentators.