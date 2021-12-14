Ranieri: “Inter-Liverpool outcome is not a foregone conclusion. Inzaghi remember three things “

The words of the expert coach now at the umpteenth challenge in the Premier League

Claudio Ranieri believes Inter have their chances in the double clash against Liverpool. The coach, now at Watford, spoke of the Champions League match to the Gazzetta dello Sport microphones: «A great challenge and an unpredictable outcome. Liverpool are very strong, but Inter are starting to see Inzaghi’s hand. I’ve always said: Simone is good. He inherited from Antonio Conte a winning team with a fighting mentality, but after the departures of Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi, it was legitimate to have some doubts. After the initial running-in, the engine melted and the current Inter seems to me to be a beautiful custom-made series ».

«With Manchester City they are the strongest team in the Premier, even if Chelsea seem to be at that level by now. The Reds have play, enthusiasm, passion. Salah is blessed with talent, goals and luck. It seems to me that between Klopp and the city there is perfect chemistry. Jurgen is the ideal coach for a club of enormous international standing and with a very warm supporters ».

How important is the Anfield factor?

«It depends on the spirit with which you present yourself at that stage. If you let yourself be influenced by the atmosphere and your legs are shaking, you don’t go far. For Liverpool it certainly counts. The charge of the Reds people is incredible and very hot ».

How should Inter play?

«First thing: to face the two races with determination and without inferiority complexes. Football is a sport in which nothing is ever taken for granted. Second: limit errors. In the Champions League, mistakes are fatal, especially against the big teams. Third: use intelligence. You have to know how to interpret the game. On the pitch there are times when you feel the feelings, positive and negative. So: listen carefully to what the match tells you and act accordingly ».

Liverpool have two flanks which represent one of the most important keys to their game.

“Alexander-Arnold and Robertson are two jackhammers. They have run and foot. The first is very good on set pieces, the second always hits the cross. The two often exchange the ball, crossing the pitch diagonally: in certain situations they are spectacular ».

Spaniard Thiago Alcantara is becoming one of the most important pawns on Klopp’s chessboard.

«The first year in the Premier League is never easy for anyone. Thiago has enormous quality. He just had to understand better the playing times and the football atmospheres of England ».

«Very good, he is one of the best coaches in the world. A decent man, gifted with personality and intelligence. A beautiful character ».

At the Meazza, Liverpool-2 overcame Milan with ease.

“I was not surprised by this show of strength. The staff of Liverpool is made up of two teams of enormous level. The superiority of the Premier is also in this: the big teams can field two competitive teams each ».

The first draw was Inter-Ajax: can it be said that the repetition of the pairings damaged Inzaghi’s group?

“Difficult to make a statement of this kind. Ajax has once again become an important reality in world football. It has found the right balance between heavy disposals for budget reasons and targeted purchases that replace those who have left well. Due to his characteristics, he is a difficult opponent for everyone. Haller was one of the protagonists of the group stage. But one thing is certain: Liverpool are one of the favorites of the Champions League ».

Why can Inter hope to go through?

«Because it is a team with important values ​​and can compete with everyone».