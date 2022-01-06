Rankine cycle solar systems with organic fluid for residential applications

The project aims to develop an innovative micro-cogeneration system based on ORC technology for domestic or small civil applications.

Figure 1: Innova Microsolar plant: solar field with LFR technology (left) and ORC unit (right)

from Luca Cioccolanti

In Europe, the civil sector is responsible for around 40% of total energy consumption and 36% of CO2 emissions [1]. For this reason, over the years the European Union has issued a series of directives aimed at improving the energy performance index of buildings acting both in support of actions aimed at interventions on the envelope and the supply of energy. Among the most energy efficient technologies i cogenerative and trigenerative systems they can play a fundamental role in the process of reducing CO2 emissions in the residential sector. However, although small-scale cogeneration (CHP) and trigeneration (CCHP) systems also have very interesting potential in this direction [2], their adoption has so far been rather limited for essentially economic reasons. In fact, the economic convenience of a micro-CHP or CCHP system strongly depends on the scenario in which these systems operate (energy demand of the enslaved users, electricity and fuel tariffs, incentives…).

In order to achieve the ambitious goals set by the Paris Agreement, a growing share of renewable energy sources (RES) has been introduced into the power generation mix in recent years, thanks to new regulations and subsidies. The technologies of micro-CHP or CCHP based on renewable sources could thus contribute to guaranteeing greater security of energy supply, in parallel with a more reliable, cleaner and less speculative supply.

Although internal combustion engines are the most consolidated and widespread micro-CHP or CCHP technology, some technological advances are necessary for their continuous operation when powered by renewable fuels. In the residential area, the most widely used renewable source technology for the production of thermal energy is currently represented by solar thermal thanks to the ease of installation and the good conversion efficiency achieved in the case of evacuated pipe systems. However, in order to promote the diffusion of micro-CHP and CCHP systems in the residential environment solar technologies are needed capable of reaching higher temperatures that, in combination with Rankine cycle systems with organic fluid (ORC), can effectively convert the incident solar energy into medium / low temperature electrical and thermal energy.

For this reason, numerous researchers have focused their efforts on the study and development of small-scale ORC solar systems in order to make this technology more efficient and adaptable to the residential sector. In Italy, for example Baccioli et al. [3] performed numerical analyzes to evaluate the energy performance of an ORC unit powered by a low concentration solar system. The study made it possible to evaluate the producibility of the system for three different locations in Italy (at different latitudes) using a variable speed volumetric expander control strategy in order to operate in the absence of an accumulation system. Manfrida et al. [4]instead, they focused their attention on phase change storage systems in combination with higher concentration solar systems. But above all, Taccani et al. [5] have created and experimentally analyzed the performance of an ORC system powered by linear parabolic collectors having a total absorbing surface of 100 m2. The ORC system equipped with scroll expander and using R245fa as working fluid has reached a gross electrical efficiency of 8% by operating at rather low evaporation temperatures of the order of 85 ° C.

The European project fits into this context Innova Microsolar coordinated by the University of Northumbria in Newcastle (UK) and within the consortium of which there are 2 Italian SMEs and the eCampus University. The project aims to develop an innovative micro-cogeneration system based on ORC technology for domestic or small civil applications. The electricity is produced by means of a 2kWe / 18kWt ORC unit which receives heat at a temperature of the order of 250 ° C thanks to a concentrating solar system based on linear Fresnel reflectors made by the Italian company Elianto srl. The generation plant is also equipped with a heat accumulation system made with material in phase change in order to guarantee the production of thermal and electrical energy even in the absence of solar radiation for a time interval of about 3- 4 hours. Finally, an intelligent control system created by S.TRA.TE.GIE srl allows the management of the integrated system even remotely through hardware-in-the-loop techniques and its interaction with the enslaved user.

Following the critical issues related to the SARS-CoV-2 epidemic and some technological aspects, the project has requested an extension and will end in June 2022. The plant is now being tested and tested in Almatret (Spain) in order to verify the performance and reliability of the system as the season changes. The first tests in October 2021 demonstrated the ability of the ORC unit to achieve the performance of the plate: it has been achieved a power of 2 kWe with an expander rotation speed of 45’000 rpm. In the following month of November, however, the limited irradiation did not make it possible to reach the nominal values ​​but nevertheless showed the good adaptability of the ORC unit to different environmental conditions.

In the coming months, the system will be tested for higher irradiation values ​​and longer periods with the ultimate goal of guaranteeing around 60% of the energy required by an average domestic user in order to significantly contribute to the decarbonisation of the residential sector.

